Rusko odpálilo raketu za milion dolarů na autoopravnu v Kyjevě, kde zabilo čtyři montéry. Proč?

19. 4. 2022

čas čtení 6 minut
- Jeden ze zavražděných byl devětadvacetiletý mladík, který zrovna před zahájením pracovní doby pil čaj. V létě se měl ženit.

7 lidí zahynulo při nesmyslných ruských raketových útocích v pondělí proti Lvovu. Drahá raketa byla odpálena jen proto, aby Rusko dalo Ukrajincům a světu najevo, že nikde není bezpečí. A udělalo to, protože může, protože nikdo nemá odvahu uzavřít nad  Ukrajinou oblohu.
- "Ta holčička se ptá maminky, jestli jedou někam, kde Rusové nebudou moci z nebe shazovat bomby. Vyfotografovala jsem je, otočila jsem se a rozplakala jsem se. Bylo to po několika intenzivních dnech a už jsem to nemohla vydržet."


- Putinův výzvědný aparát má velký problém, protože Ukrajina vydala jména a číslo 620 špionů Kremlu, čímž je učinila nepoužitelnými



- "Jsem velitel Azovského pluku Denis Prokopenko. Apeluji na vedoucí světiové politiky. Právě v této chvíli se v Mariupolu v Azovstalu - zdejší ocelárně - se skrývají stovky civilistů. Mezi nimi lidé každého věku - ženy, děti, rodiny obránců Mariupolu."


- Útoky na město Mikolajev:



- Nejenže Kreml popírá své válečné zločiny, ale nyní povyšuje pachatele. Putin udělil 64. motorizované brigádě titul "Gardy". Byla to jednotka, která vraždila v Buče.


- Každý pátý občan města Buča byl zavražděn Rusy - starosta
  - "Jsem Serhij Volyna, velitel 36. samostatné námořní brigády. Obracím se na vás z obklíčeného Mariupolu." Ukrajinské jednotky bojující v Mariupolu zoufale na poslední chvíli žádají o těžké zbraně ze Západu, aby toto strategické město ubránily před Rusy.


- Rodiče několika ruských vojáků povinné základní vojenské služby sdělili reportérům, že nejsou schopni zkontaktovat své děti, které sloužily na křižníku Moskva. Ruské ministerstvo obrany o osudu jejich dětí mlčí.


- Ukrajinská armáda sděluje, že plukovník Ivan Grišin, velitel ruské 49. protiletecké brigády byl usmrcen. Ruská stránka Vkontaktě ze Smolensku uvádí, že byl usmrcen 16. dubna.


Televize ruské propagandy tvrdí, že bombardují ocelárnu Azovstal v Mariupolu. Ukrajinští novináři informují, že se tam v podzemích krytech skrývá asi 1000 civilistů.

Hovořila jsem s matkou z Mariupolu. Ukázala mi poslední zprávu od syna. Maminko, vezou nás do Ruska, násilím. Rusové jsou většinou zdvořilí. Ale nedávají nám volbu.

- Ruský námořní velitel usmrcen na Ukrajině. Alexander CHirva, velitel velké vyloďovací lodi Ceasar Kunikov byml usmrcen v bitvě s ukrajinskými jednotkami.




 

 
 

0
Vytisknout
437

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 19. 4. 2022