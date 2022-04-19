Rusko odpálilo raketu za milion dolarů na autoopravnu v Kyjevě, kde zabilo čtyři montéry. Proč?

19. 4. 2022

čas čtení 6 minut

- Jeden ze zavražděných byl devětadvacetiletý mladík, který zrovna před zahájením pracovní doby pil čaj. V létě se měl ženit.



7 lidí zahynulo při nesmyslných ruských raketových útocích v pondělí proti Lvovu. Drahá raketa byla odpálena jen proto, aby Rusko dalo Ukrajincům a světu najevo, že nikde není bezpečí. A udělalo to, protože může, protože nikdo nemá odvahu uzavřít nad Ukrajinou oblohu.

Russia launched a millions of dollars-worth Kalibr missile on Lviv to hit a car repair shop. Why? To kill civilians (7 people died),to show that nowhere in Ukraine is safe. And also because it can, because it feels total impunity that no one has courage to #ClosetheSkyoverUkraine pic.twitter.com/SBXAFEGu7x — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 18, 2022 - "Ta holčička se ptá maminky, jestli jedou někam, kde Rusové nebudou moci z nebe shazovat bomby. Vyfotografovala jsem je, otočila jsem se a rozplakala jsem se. Bylo to po několika intenzivních dnech a už jsem to nemohla vydržet." The little girl asking mom if they’re going somewhere where Russians can’t throw bombs from the sky.

"I took that picture, I turned away and cried. It was after an intense few days and it finally broke me," the photographer Sasha Maslov said. pic.twitter.com/lpIJd2qL54 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 18, 2022

- Putinův výzvědný aparát má velký problém, protože Ukrajina vydala jména a číslo 620 špionů Kremlu, čímž je učinila nepoužitelnými

NOW: Putin's intelligence apparatus continues to stumble from a major Kremlin breach after Ukraine publishes the names and numbers of 620 Kremlin spies, rendering them potentially unusable. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) April 18, 2022



- "Jsem velitel Azovského pluku Denis Prokopenko. Apeluji na vedoucí světiové politiky. Právě v této chvíli se v Mariupolu v Azovstalu - zdejší ocelárně - se skrývají stovky civilistů. Mezi nimi lidé každého věku - ženy, děti, rodiny obránců Mariupolu."

🇬🇧I am commander of Azov regiment, Denis Prokopenko. I call to the leaders of the world. Right now, in Mariupol, at "Azovstal" steel factory hundreds of civilians are sheltering. Among them - people of all ages, women, children, families of Mariupol defenders.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/7IG6cEJHud — АЗОВ (@Polk_Azov) April 18, 2022

- Útoky na město Mikolajev: Heavy explosions are heard in #Mykolaiv. There are reports of a missile strike. pic.twitter.com/gRuxCG5C5N — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 18, 2022





V Mariupolu Rusové za šest týdnů vyvraždili na 21 tisíc civilistů - 5% obyvatel. Ztráty Československa za šest let nacistické okupace činily 3,5%, přičemž 3/4 z nich připadají na židovský holocaust. Ještě chce někdo tvrdit, že Putin nepáchá na Ukrajině genocidu? Haló, Macrone? — Martin Schmarcz (@mschmarcz) April 17, 2022

- Nejenže Kreml popírá své válečné zločiny, ale nyní povyšuje pachatele. Putin udělil 64. motorizované brigádě titul "Gardy". Byla to jednotka, která vraždila v Buče.



Kremlin is not just calling war crimes fake but now promoting the accused. Putin has now awarded the 64th motor rifle brigade the title of “Guards.” It was among the units that was reported to be operating in Bucha. pic.twitter.com/KMYmdjG9I5 — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) April 18, 2022





- Každý pátý občan města Buča byl zavražděn Rusy - starosta



Every 5th Bucha citizen in the occupation was murdered by the Russians – the mayor. — Yarema Dukh (@yarko) April 18, 2022

"I am Serhiy Volyna, Commander of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade...addressing to you from the besieged Mariupol." Ukrainian forces holding out in Mariupol make a last-ditch plea for heavy weapons from the West to keep the strategic city from falling to Russia. via FB/Volyna pic.twitter.com/9M11PDjTtC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 18, 2022



- Rodiče několika ruských vojáků povinné základní vojenské služby sdělili reportérům, že nejsou schopni zkontaktovat své děti, které sloužily na křižníku Moskva. Ruské ministerstvo obrany o osudu jejich dětí mlčí.



The parents of several #Russian conscripts told reporters that after the sinking of the cruiser "#Moskva", they cannot contact their children who served on on the cruiser and the Ministry of Defense is also silent about the fate of their children.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/xWeUOfYPbQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 18, 2022



- Ukrajinská armáda sděluje, že plukovník Ivan Grišin, velitel ruské 49. protiletecké brigády byl usmrcen. Ruská stránka Vkontaktě ze Smolensku uvádí, že byl usmrcen 16. dubna.



The Ukrainian military is claiming that Colonel Ivan Grishin, the commander of Russia's 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade (1st Tank Army), was killed. A Russian VK page from Smolensk is saying that he was killed on April 16.https://t.co/xIBVCiLleshttps://t.co/cAQZmmA8J6 pic.twitter.com/7emFzEB5Pt — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 18, 2022

Russian propaganda channels are claiming to bomb AzovStal in Mariupol. Ukrainian journalists report about 1000 civilians hiding in underground shelters of AzovStal. pic.twitter.com/RBiBQ7zf4J — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) April 18, 2022

Televize ruské propagandy tvrdí, že bombardují ocelárnu Azovstal v Mariupolu. Ukrajinští novináři informují, že se tam v podzemích krytech skrývá asi 1000 civilistů.

Hovořila jsem s matkou z Mariupolu. Ukázala mi poslední zprávu od syna. Maminko, vezou nás do Ruska, násilím. Rusové jsou většinou zdvořilí. Ale nedávají nám volbu.



Talked to a mother from Mariupol. She showed me the last message from her son: Mommy, they are taking us to Russia, by force. Russians are mostly polite. Yet they leave no choice. Go to occupied Novoazovsk,and then to Russia. Or try to go to Zaporizhzhia..👇 — Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) April 18, 2022

- Ruský námořní velitel usmrcen na Ukrajině. Alexander CHirva, velitel velké vyloďovací lodi Ceasar Kunikov byml usmrcen v bitvě s ukrajinskými jednotkami.



⚡️Russian landing ship commander killed in Ukraine.



Alexander Chirva, Russia’s 3rd rank captain and commander of the Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, was killed in a battle by Ukrainian forces, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing Russian government-controlled media. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 18, 2022







0