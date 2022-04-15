Please sign a petition in support of an arrested artist from St Petersburgh
15. 4. 2022
Please sign this petition in support of St. Petersburgh artist Sasha Skochilenko.
She replaced price tags in a supermarket with pictures and
information about Russian atrocities in Ukraine. She has been
preliminarily detained for 8 weeks and may be sentenced to 10
years in prison for "disseminating fake news about the Russian
army".
As the authors of the petition are saying, "there is a danger that she could be killed in prison".
Please sign the petition here:
https://twitter.com/CulikOf/status/1514959646225801219?s=20&t=jjz9WWJgphCFVDCQprzXsw
More info (also in the Guardian and on numerous Russian
websites):
https://blisty.cz/art/107777-st-petersburg-artist-sasha-skochilenko-arrested-in-a-grocery-store-she-replaced-price-tags-with-information-about-the-killings-in-mariupol.html
