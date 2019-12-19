"Neplač, holčičko, neplač..." Záchranář dítěti uvízlému v troskách po ruském náletu. Pak ruská letadla zaútočila podruhé, tentokrát na záchranáře
V tomto záběru se snaží záchranář z Bílých helem uklidňovat dítě, pohřbené v troskách po náletu ruských letadel v syrském městě Tell Mardich. Ruská letadla nejprve bombardováním zničí civilní příbytky a pak se vrátí a znovu bombardují záchranáře, kteří se snaží zachránit z trosek uvízlé a raněné lidi. Říká se tomu tzv, "double tap operation", "operace dvojího doteku".
SOS #IdlibUnderFire... “Don’t cry sweetheart, don’t cry”, a white helmet was trying to calm a little girl trapped under rubble after her house was bombed by Russian airstrikes in #TellMardikh. Our team was targeted in a double-tap airstrike after they arrived to rescue civilians. pic.twitter.com/5F0AX3sjvo— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 19, 2019
A White Helmet volunteer and little girl named Islam, having a conversation in the most dangerous place in the world, after Russian raids had her trapped under rubble of her bombed house.We managed to rescue her alive despite a double-tap strike on the team. pic.twitter.com/VCW6VC70KG— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 19, 2019
