"Neplač, holčičko, neplač..." Záchranář dítěti uvízlému v troskách po ruském náletu. Pak ruská letadla zaútočila podruhé, tentokrát na záchranáře

A White Helmet volunteer and little girl named Islam, having a conversation in the most dangerous place in the world, after Russian raids had her trapped under rubble of her bombed house.We managed to rescue her alive despite a double-tap strike on the team. pic.twitter.com/VCW6VC70KG