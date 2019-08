V sobotu se konají v Británii velké demonstrace proti suspendování parlamentu

The hallmarks of democracies collapsing into totalitarian states are all here.https://t.co/96uHiHyx2o pic.twitter.com/C6yAHDqe9

What happened in Govan last night was utterly unacceptable. My thanks to @policescotland for their response. I welcome Glasgow City Council’s commitment to review the procedures around marches. Peaceful protest is a part of our democracy - violent and sectarian disruption is not. https://t.co/nOdNt0FNBq