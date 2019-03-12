Je tohle konec Theresy Mayové? A je to konec brexitu?
12. 3. 2019 / Jan Čulík
ERG says no - legal advice does not meet tests govt set itself— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 12, 2019
"Mum, can I have an ice cream?" "No."— Remainiacs Podcast (@RemainiacsCast) March 12, 2019
"Mum, can I have an ice cream?" "No."
"Mum, can I have an ice cream?" "No."
"Mum, can I have an ice cream?" "No."
"Mum, can I have an ice cream?" "No."
"Mum, can I have an ice cream?" "(slowly) No."
Theresa May 'negotiates' Brexit.
The Attorney General just destroyed Brexit, thank God pic.twitter.com/XiV3NJRkbB— Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) March 12, 2019
The legal advice from Cox says what it had to say - that the UK could still be trapped in the Backstop arrangement. pic.twitter.com/elNFO7tpLZ— Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 12, 2019
Stínový labouristický ministr pro brexit, čelný právník Keir Starmer: Generální prokurátor potvrzuje, že nebyly provedeny žádné podstatné změny v Dohodě o odchodu z EU, navzdory právním dokumentům, které byly včera večer schváleny.
Vládní strategie se tím zcela rozpadla.
Attorney General confirms that there have been no significant changes to the Withdrawal Agreement despite the legal documents that were agreed last night.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 12, 2019
The Government’s strategy is now in tatters. pic.twitter.com/xBKJPy5WbL
Diskuse