Je tohle konec Theresy Mayové? A je to konec brexitu?

12. 3. 2019 / Jan Čulík

Aktualizace: Brexitoví fundamentalisté v Konzervativní straně dohodu Mayové nepodpoří:
Jak Theresa Mayová vyjednává brexit:

"Mami, dej mi zmrzlinu." "Ne."
"Mami, dej mi zmrzlinu." "Ne."
"Mami, dej mi zmrzlinu." "Ne."
"Mami, dej mi zmrzlinu." "Ne."
"Mami, dej mi zmrzlinu." "Ne."
"Mami, dej mi zmrzlinu." (Pomalu:) "Ne."








Andrew Adonis: Pan generální prokurátor právě zničil brexit. Díky Bohu!

Theresa Mayová tvrdila během své náhlé pondělní večerní cesty do Štrasburku, že se jí podařilo získat "spolehlivé záruky", že Británie nezůstane v evropské celní unii po brexitu kvůli irské hranici donekonečna.

Před novým hlasováním o její dohodě o brexitu měla být dohoda k právnímu posouzení předložena britskému generálnímu prokurátoru, konzervativci Geoffrey Coxovi. Večer se o ní má hlasovat v Dolní sněmovně.

Geoffrey Cox v úterý kolem poledne zveřejnil svou třístránkovou právní analýzu, z níž vyplývá, že dodatky, jichž Mayová dosáhla, nezaručují, že Británie nebude nucena zůstat  v evropské celní unii donekonečna.

Je to konec Theresy Mayové?

Pokud by sněmovna dohodu Mayové neschválila, má se hlasovat o tom, zda parlament připustí, aby Británie vypadla z EU bez dohody (což by bylo ekonomickou, politickou i bezpečnostní katastrofou). Pak se má hlasovat o tom, zda má být brexit odložen. Otázkou ovšem je, zda by odklad evropská sedmadvacítka schválila. Prezident Macron se nedávno vyjádřil, že pro odklad musí být konkrétní důvod a Británie musí předložit strategii, jakou by během odkladu realizovala. Pokud by ovšem byl odklad delší než pár týdnů, za něž se nic nevyřeší, Británie by musela uspořádat evropské volby.

Zdá se, že se přiblížila možnost druhého referenda.


Stínový labouristický ministr pro brexit, čelný právník Keir Starmer: Generální prokurátor potvrzuje, že nebyly provedeny žádné podstatné změny v Dohodě o odchodu z EU, navzdory právním dokumentům, které byly včera večer schváleny.

Vládní strategie se tím zcela rozpadla.



0
Vytisknout
650

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 12. 3. 2019