BBC TV odstranila ve svém zpravodajství záběr, kde se obecenstvo směje Borisi Johnsonovi, a nahradila ho jiným
23. 11. 2019
Profesionální editor upozorňuje, že ve zpravodajství BBC byl použit úplně jiný záběr:
This is AFTER we find out that the audience numbers were selected according to current polling— John West 🖤 (@JohnWest_JAWS) November 23, 2019
Meaning the majority were Conservative.
What on Earth is going on? https://t.co/Qjut6WKi42
I’ve done a lot of editing—including a lot at the BBC & this is a massive edit. It takes ages to find just that one phrase & you usually go back to a timecoded transcript and try all the similar options— Paul Thomas (@paulthomas_film) November 23, 2019
The pictures below are the ‘A’ on ‘Absolutely...’ and are clearly diff shots pic.twitter.com/f5rr0pVHff
Please RT@AaronBastani fella, they not only muted the laughter. The searched the show for the line "absolutely vital" from a different question and used a more confident clip. His phrasing is different. This is a MAJOR scandal. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/5Q4iBlPOht— Steve Brookstein (@stevebrookstein) November 23, 2019
