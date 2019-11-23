BBC TV odstranila ve svém zpravodajství záběr, kde se obecenstvo směje Borisi Johnsonovi, a nahradila ho jiným

23. 11. 2019

Zde jsou pro srovnání dva záběry. První z nich je z živého vysílání televizní debaty dne 22.11. druhé je z televizního zpravodajství dne 23.11.

Otázka, kterou divačka premiérovi dává, je:

"Dobrý den, pane premiére. Ráda bych se vás zeptala na to, jak důležité je pro někoho jako vy, kdo zastává mocenské postavení, aby vždycky říkal pravdu?"

V živém vysílání se na začátku Johnsonovi odpovědi obecenstvo směje, v sestřihaném materiálu pro televizní zpravodajství nikoliv:
Profesionální editor upozorňuje, že ve zpravodajství BBC byl použit úplně jiný záběr:


