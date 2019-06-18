Konspirační teoretik a antisemita Semín nebude členem Rady ČTK

Dobrá zpráva. Konspirační teoretik a antisemita Michal Semín nebude zvolen do Rady ČTK. Premiér Babiš nařídil své straně ANO, pod tlakem od koaličních partnerů z ČSSD, aby pro Semína nehlasovali.


