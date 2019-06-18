Konspirační teoretik a antisemita Semín nebude členem Rady ČTK
18. 6. 2019
Dobrá zpráva. Konspirační teoretik a antisemita Michal Semín nebude zvolen do Rady ČTK. Premiér Babiš nařídil své straně ANO, pod tlakem od koaličních partnerů z ČSSD, aby pro Semína nehlasovali.
Good news. Conspiracty theorist and alleged anti-Semite Michal Semín will not in the end be elected to the council of the Czech News Agency. PM Babiš has told his ANO party MPs not to vote for Semín after pressure from junior coalition partners the Social Democrats. https://t.co/k1qkP5H4E1— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) June 18, 2019
675
Diskuse