Londýnský muslimský starosta: Modlitebny musejí být útočiště a musejí být otevřené všem
24. 11. 2017
Londýn stojí dnes bok po boku s Egypťany. Myslím na oběti tohoto barbarského teroristického útoku,." píše na Twitteru londýnský muslimský primátor Sadiq Khan:
Places of worship should be sanctuaries free from fear and open for all. London stands with the people of Egypt today. My thoughts are with the victims of this barbaric terrorist attack. https://t.co/19b35GihA7— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 24, 2017
343
Diskuse