V Mariupolu zahynulo přes 5 000 civilistů včetně dětí

7. 4. 2022

Mobile crematoria in #Mariupol Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko said today that #Russian mobile crematoria have started operating in the city. According to him, tens of thousands of people could have died in Mariupol and the cremation, "covering up the traces of crimes". pic.twitter.com/mVj6dC3xK4

Undocumented atrocities, including bodies of people apparently executed with eyes taped and hands bound behind their backs, have been discovered in Trostyanets, eastern Ukraine, Channel 4 News footage reveals. Warning: this report contains very distressing images. pic.twitter.com/De4Rr0zoJ1

TROSTYANETS every day they find bodies of civilians here - many have their hands tied behind their backs like this man of fighting age who has yet to be identified … pic.twitter.com/wNDvKCpVfY

Ukraine's Defense Ministry published a video showing massive destructions in Borodyanka, a liberated town about 40 km northwest of Kyiv with a pre-war population of 13,000. "They wanted to do the same with the whole of Ukraine. But our army fought back," the ministry wrote. pic.twitter.com/ix0jasxXFx

Illustrator Yuri Zhuravel showed how he imagines the return of a Russian daddy to the family with bloody "gifts" from #Ukraine . pic.twitter.com/xivoWFmJUE

- Vrátíte se domů do ukrajinské vesnice po odchodu Rusů a zjistíte, nejen, že oni bydleli ve vašem domě a ukradli veškerou vaši elektroniku,ale také namalovali zatracené Z na vaši ledničku.

You come back to your home in a Ukrainian village after the Russians leave and find that not only have they lived in your house and stolen all your electronics, they’ve also painted a fucking Z on your fridge. pic.twitter.com/GwAGWCibe2