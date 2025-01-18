„Možná kdybychom byli Ukrajinci... s blonďatými vlasy a modrýma očima, svět by kvůli nám zuřil a křičel.“

18. 1. 2025

Martina Navrátilová: "Cože...??? Bibi?"

Katarský premiér prozradil, že dohoda o Gaze, kterou Izrael právě podepsal, leží na stole už 13 MĚSÍCŮ, od prosince 2023 „13 měsíců plýtvání, vyjednávání o detailech, které nemají žádný význam a nestojí za jediný život, který jsme ztratili v Gaze, ani za jediný život těch rukojmích“.

Palestinský novinář Abubaker Abed upozornil na selhání světa při ochraně novinářů v Gaze.

Když byla ve středu večer v Gaze oznámena dohoda o příměří, která má vstoupit v platnost v neděli, izraelská okupační armáda vystupňovala své útoky proti Palestincům v celé enklávě, zaměřila se na obytné oblasti a úkryty a snažíse páchat co nejmasovější masakry.....



Mossad: Odstraňování odpadu:

Od středečního oznámení o uzavření dohody o příměří mezi Izraelem a Hamásem bylo při izraelských útocích v Gaze zabito nejméně 122 Palestinců, včetně 33 dětí.



