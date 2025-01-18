„Možná kdybychom byli Ukrajinci... s blonďatými vlasy a modrýma očima, svět by kvůli nám zuřil a křičel.“
18. 1. 2025
Wow… hello Bibi??? https://t.co/T3yXPvjqsN— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 18, 2025
“Maybe if we were Ukrainians ... with blond hair and blue eyes, the world would rage and rant for us.”— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 18, 2025
Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed called out the world’s failure to protect journalists in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/lRTJgwd19z
Když byla ve středu večer v Gaze oznámena dohoda o příměří, která má vstoupit v platnost v neděli, izraelská okupační armáda vystupňovala své útoky proti Palestincům v celé enklávě, zaměřila se na obytné oblasti a úkryty a snažíse páchat co nejmasovější masakry.....
As the ceasefire deal was announced in Gaza on Wednesday evening, set to take effect on Sunday, the Israeli occupation escalated its attacks against Palestinians across the enclave, targeting residential areas and shelters, aiming to commit massacres as much as possible.… pic.twitter.com/hmwq1iVFwA— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 17, 2025
Mossad: Odstraňování odpadu:
Never forget who supported this. pic.twitter.com/cZjZXtBq3V— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 18, 2025
Od středečního oznámení o uzavření dohody o příměří mezi Izraelem a Hamásem bylo při izraelských útocích v Gaze zabito nejméně 122 Palestinců, včetně 33 dětí.
At least 122 Palestinians, including 33 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the announcement on Wednesday night that a ceasefire deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas. https://t.co/veQbyfye6Y— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 18, 2025
