„Možná kdybychom byli Ukrajinci... s blonďatými vlasy a modrýma očima, svět by kvůli nám zuřil a křičel.“

Katarský premiér prozradil, že dohoda o Gaze, kterou Izrael právě podepsal, leží na stole už 13 MĚSÍCŮ, od prosince 2023 „13 měsíců plýtvání, vyjednávání o detailech, které nemají žádný význam a nestojí za jediný život, který jsme ztratili v Gaze, ani za jediný život těch rukojmích“.



Palestinský novinář Abubaker Abed upozornil na selhání světa při ochraně novinářů v Gaze.

Když byla ve středu večer v Gaze oznámena dohoda o příměří, která má vstoupit v platnost v neděli, izraelská okupační armáda vystupňovala své útoky proti Palestincům v celé enklávě, zaměřila se na obytné oblasti a úkryty a snažíse páchat co nejmasovější masakry.....



