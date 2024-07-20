Izrael reagoval na odsouzení od Mezinárodního soudního dvora OSN intenzivním bombardováním Gazy

20. 7. 2024

čas čtení < 1 minuta


Palestinský lékař amputuje doma dceři nohu bez umrtvení



0
Vytisknout
167

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 19. 7. 2024