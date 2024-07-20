Izrael reagoval na odsouzení od Mezinárodního soudního dvora OSN intenzivním bombardováním Gazy
20. 7. 2024
Israel’s 🇮🇱 response to the ICJ ruling they must end their illegal occupation:— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) July 20, 2024
This morning they bombed the area north of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp 🇵🇸 murdering at least 20 Palestinians
Israel is a pariah state
Boycott Israel
Arms embargo
Sanctions
https://t.co/XwBmgrMcUl
Video shows an Israeli air strike hitting a residential tower east of Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/B5v1Lg8eln— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) July 20, 2024
Palestinský lékař amputuje doma dceři nohu bez umrtvení
This Palestinian doctor amputated his daughters leg at home on a kitchen table without anaesthetic.— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 18, 2024
"They bombed us. This is my daughter. Imagine."
He asks, "Where is the mercy? Where is humanity? What is this injustice?"
You don't need to understand Arabic to hear his pain. pic.twitter.com/s1RlfBpeNb
