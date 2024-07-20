Izrael reagoval na odsouzení od Mezinárodního soudního dvora OSN intenzivním bombardováním Gazy

20. 7. 2024

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Israel’s 🇮🇱 response to the ICJ ruling they must end their illegal occupation: This morning they bombed the area north of Al-Nuseirat refugee camp 🇵🇸 murdering at least 20 Palestinians Israel is a pariah state Boycott Israel Arms embargo Sanctions https://t.co/XwBmgrMcUl



Palestinský lékař amputuje doma dceři nohu bez umrtvení

This Palestinian doctor amputated his daughters leg at home on a kitchen table without anaesthetic.



"They bombed us. This is my daughter. Imagine."



He asks, "Where is the mercy? Where is humanity? What is this injustice?"



You don't need to understand Arabic to hear his pain. pic.twitter.com/s1RlfBpeNb