Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died today

23. 3. 2022







Madeleine Albright, Bill Clinton's Secretary of State, died today of cancer, in the circle of her family, in the United States, aged 84. She was a formidable politician and a defender of women's rights. She was also kind enough to give her name to the Madeleine Albright PhD Scholarship in Czech Studies, financed by the Czech government for the School of Modern Languages and Cultures at the University of Glasgow. In this picture, Jan Čulík shows her the brilliant Czech section of the University Library during her 2010 visit to the University when she personally inaugurated the scholarship.

