Rusko a Asad usmrtily v sobotu v Idlibu nálety osm lidí, včetně žen a dětí

22. 12. 2019

Bombardovaly i tržiště. Šest lidí, včetně dvou dětí, bylo v pátek 20. prosince usmrceno a 14 zraněno ruskými a Asadovými nálety. Tisíce lidí byly vyhnány ze svých domovů.


