Británie pokračuje v likvidaci svých univerzit: Stop cuts to Modern Languages at Bangor University - Sign the Petition!

3. 6. 2025

čas čtení 1 minuta

In its "Business Case for Change", Bangor University’s Executive is proposing to discontinue German and Chinese and run the Modern Languages programme with only Spanish and French (Italian is already closed for further recruitment). These changes would take effect from the academic year 2026/27 onwards. It is also proposed to reduce staffing in both Spanish and French, taking effect for the academic year 2025/26. Furthermore, the proposal includes the immediate closure of the Languages for All scheme which offers language courses in Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish for students, staff and members of the local community in North Wales. Consultation on the Business Case for Change closes on 13th June. Colleagues in Modern Languages at Bangor University are fighting back, and we would be grateful for any support and lobbying for Modern Languages from you.





This is what you can do to support a diverse Modern Languages programme in North Wales: