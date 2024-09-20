Bio Oko: Lobby USA

James Kleinfeld je investigativní novinář a filmař stanice Al Jazeera. Jako novinář v utajení pracoval také na tématech spojených s nástupem krajní pravice ve Francii, korupcí v Namíbii či na Islandu. V roce 2022 vydal tzv. Labour Files, založené na největším úniku dokumentů v britské politické historii. Naposledy pracoval na investigativním snímku stanice Al Jazeera October 7, který odhaluje řadu nepravdivých příběhů kolem událostí 7. října. Snímek 7. říjen bude promítán 9. října na českém novinářském festivalu Press Play Prague v kině Atlas.











2018 / 104 min. / director: James Kleinfeld / language: english / subtitles: czech / all ages

English friendly Debate





What happens when a "student" infiltrates into the highest levels of the Israeli political lobby in the United States? Documentary series The Lobby USA was created in 2016, when aspiring journalist James Kleinfeld spent almost six months in the heart of the Israel lobby in Washington, D.C., which, through financial, political, and media resources, shape the long-term positive image of Israel and its policies in the eyes of the American public. The film reveals not only manipulative strategies and techniques of communication, but also the ways in which the lobby seeks to purposefully discredit individuals and groups involved in the pro-Palestinian solidarity movement.





The film is based on a four-part investigative reporting series of Al Jazeera. It will be presented to the Czech audience in the format "supercut" format: 104 minutes in length. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the main protagonist of the documentary, James Kleinfeld, moderated by Czech journalist David Scharf (Voxpot).







James Kleinfeld is an investigative journalist and filmmaker for Al Jazeera. As an undercover journalist, he has also worked on topics related to the rise of the far right in France, corruption in Namibia and the Iceland. In 2022, he published the so-called Labour Files, based on the biggest leak of documents in British political history. His most recent work was done on the investigative film October 7 by Al Jazeera, revealing a series of false stories surrounding the events of October 7th 2023. October 7 will be screened on October 9th at Czech journalism festival Press Play Prague.



