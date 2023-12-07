Pokuď žijete v západní zemi, vaše vláda tohle téměř jistě podporuje

7. 12. 2023

BREAKING: Israel intensely rained white phosphorus bombs on several villages in Southern Lebanon last night, intentionally burning our farms and green lands. Yet, the ‘international community’ remains silent, as always. pic.twitter.com/0teKU2lEdY

THEY HAD DREAMS THEY HAD FUTURES ISRAEL KILLED THEM pic.twitter.com/DNpAQHGxMQ

If you are an American, you are paying for this. If you live in Western country, it's almost certain your government is supporting this. https://t.co/FLcBuvLmBw

Fighting rages as Israeli forces press further into south Gaza with ‘carpet bombardment of entire neighbourhoods’ https://t.co/TVhkSY2FGr pic.twitter.com/AbMXwrwuY1

Archivy v Gaze byly zničeny. Byly to archivy, které dokumentovaly historii hluboce zakořeněnou dlouho předtím, než do naší země přišli východoevropští imigranti.



Gaza's archives are gone. These archives documented a history deeply rooted long before immigrants from Eastern Europe arrived in our country. https://t.co/hKx5GqVPmT — Jehad Abusalim جهاد أبو سليم (@JehadAbusalim) December 6, 2023

Zatímco poslanci Kongresu pořádají slyšení o heslech na vysokých školách, tohle je vojenská pomoc, kterou schválili a platí. O izraelském vyvražďování novinářů mluvit nechtějí:



While members of Congress hold hearings on college campus slogans, this is what the military aid they signed off on is paying for. They don’t want to talk about this. https://t.co/1jchndg4uF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 6, 2023

Netanjahu cituje biblické struktury a připodobňuje své oběti Amalekitům, pak shazuje letáky s verši z Koránu na civilní obyvatelstvo, které decimuje, a tím se jim vysmívá. Není tohle náboženský teror?



Netanyahu quotes Biblical scripture likening his prey to the Amalekites, then drops leaflets with Quran verses on the civilian population he is decimating mocking them.



Tell me again how this isn’t religious terror? pic.twitter.com/uuc4ukyeon — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) December 6, 2023

"Já jsem starší než izraelská entita". Jmenuju se Hadya Nasar. Narodila jsem se v roce 1944. Během války jsem u svého domu byla zraněna izraelským bombardováním, pak jsem se vrátila domů. Vždycky říkám, že mám vazbu na svou zemi a na svůj domov. Dnes jsem opustila váš nespravedlivý svět, když mě před mým domem zastřelil izraelský ostřelovač. Nezapomeňte na mě a mluvte o mně. Nejsem jenom číslo.



"I am older than the Israeli entity"



I am Hadya Nasar. I was born in 1944. I am older than the Israeli entity. I was injured during the war in an Israeli bombing near my house, then returned home. I always said that I am attached to my land and my home. I have left your unjust… pic.twitter.com/3DS8Q3D4Xk — ‏Martyrs of Gaza (@GazaMartyrs) December 7, 2023





Kdyby byla vaše žena a děti týrány a ukradli by vám vaši zemi, co byste dělali? Přijímali byste dál pasivně to týrání, nebo byste začali povstání? Izraelský voják ženě zlomil ruku.



If your wife and children were abused as your land was being stolen what would you do?



Keep taking the abuse or start an uprising? https://t.co/VEechneuuF — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 7, 2023

Je ostudné a odporné, že západní vlády



- nejsou schopny reagovat, když Izrael provádí svou nejbrutálnější vojenskou operaci proti bezbrannému obyvatelstvo

- když cestují do tohoto regionu, ale ne do Gazy

- když nonšalantně potlačují protesty doma, požaduijící příměří

It is disgraceful & shameful to see western gvts:

- largely unable to find their feet while ISR conducts its most ruthless military operation agst a defensless population.

- travelling to the "region" w/o going to Gaza.

- nochalantly suppressing pro-ceasefire protests at home. — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) December 7, 2023

Takhle drze zničit půdu a vodu v Gaze, saturovat je solí, zlikvidovat akvafery, zatímco hlavy států jednají jen ve vzdálenosti 2000 km o životním prostředí, to je obscénní



To so brazenly destroy the soil and water in Gaza, salt the earth, kill the aquifers, all while heads of state are gathered just 1500 miles away to banter about the environment is obscene. https://t.co/DJmJsARvAt — Laleh Khalili 🇵🇸 (@LalehKhalili) December 6, 2023





