Pokuď žijete v západní zemi, vaše vláda tohle téměř jistě podporuje

7. 12. 2023

Zuří boje, izraelské jednotky pronikají dál to jižní Gazy a kobercově bombardují celé čtvrtě



Pokud jste Američan, tak tohle financujete. Pokuď žijete v západní zemi, vaše vláda tohle téměř jistě podporuje:

Měly sny. Měly budoucnost. Izrael je zabil.

Izrael ve čtvrtek večer shazoval intenzivně bomby s bílým fosforem na několik vesnic v jižním Libanonu. Záměrně vypaloval farmy a zelená pole.



 Archivy v Gaze byly zničeny. Byly to archivy, které dokumentovaly historii hluboce zakořeněnou dlouho předtím, než do naší země přišli východoevropští imigranti.

Zatímco poslanci Kongresu pořádají slyšení o heslech na vysokých školách, tohle je vojenská pomoc, kterou schválili a platí. O izraelském vyvražďování novinářů mluvit nechtějí:

Netanjahu cituje biblické struktury a připodobňuje své oběti Amalekitům, pak shazuje letáky s verši z Koránu na civilní obyvatelstvo, které decimuje, a tím se jim vysmívá. Není tohle náboženský teror?

"Já jsem starší než izraelská entita". Jmenuju se Hadya Nasar. Narodila jsem se v roce 1944. Během války jsem u svého domu byla zraněna izraelským bombardováním, pak jsem se vrátila domů. Vždycky říkám, že mám vazbu na svou zemi a na svůj domov. Dnes jsem opustila váš  nespravedlivý svět, když mě před mým domem zastřelil izraelský ostřelovač. Nezapomeňte na mě a mluvte o mně. Nejsem jenom číslo.


Kdyby byla vaše žena a děti týrány a ukradli by vám vaši zemi, co byste dělali? Přijímali byste dál pasivně to týrání, nebo byste začali povstání? Izraelský voják ženě zlomil ruku.

Je ostudné a odporné, že západní vlády

- nejsou schopny reagovat, když Izrael provádí svou nejbrutálnější vojenskou operaci proti bezbrannému obyvatelstvo

- když cestují do tohoto regionu, ale ne do Gazy

- když nonšalantně potlačují protesty doma, požaduijící příměří

Takhle drze zničit půdu a vodu v  Gaze, saturovat je solí, zlikvidovat akvafery, zatímco hlavy států jednají jen ve vzdálenosti 2000 km o životním prostředí, to je obscénní



