"Zastavte Zelenského! Zastavte Bidena!" - křičí ruská neosovětská mediální klec

22. 2. 2022 / Fabiano Golgo

What are TV viewers in Russia being told tonight about tensions in Ukraine? The polar opposite of TV bulletins in the West. “Who needs war?” asks state TV. Anchor lists Biden, Johnson, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Erdogan, Macron, Zelensky. Alternative reality. pic.twitter.com/JJ3tyn7WID