A Kafkaesque experience

17. 5. 2021

UK government is warning British citizens of dual nationality, who have the right of abode in the UK, that they must register for the EU settlement scheme to be allowed to stay in Britain













Dr. Jan Čulík, editor-in-chief of this website and Senior Lecturer at the University of Glasgow in Scotland, has just received an anonymous UK government communication from www.gov.uk/eusettlementscheme , by post.

The problem is that while Jan Čulík is indeed a holder of an EU (Czech) passport, he is ALSO a British citizen and has been a British passport holder for 36 years. He received his UK Certificate of Naturalisation in 1985. His UK passport says:









Right of Abode This passport is proof that the holder has the right of abode in the UK if the holder's nationality is shown as British citizen or the passport has an observation that the holder has the right of abode in the UK.

The passport does say that Jan Čulík is a British citizen.

The letter, dated 11th May, 2021, says that they know Jan Čulík is an "an EU citizen" and so he "needs to register for the EU settlement scheme by 30th June, 2021".The letter is signed "Office manager". There is no return address.