"Neplač, holčičko, neplač..." Záchranář dítěti uvízlému uv v troskách po ruském náletu. Pak ruská letadla zaútočila podruhé, tentokrát na záchranáře

19. 12. 2019

V tomto záběru se snaží záchranář z Bílých helem uklidňovat dítě, pohřbené v troskách po náletu ruských letadel v syrském městě Tell Mardich. Ruská letadla nejprve bombardováním zničí civilní příbytky a pak se vrátí a znovu bombardují záchranáře, kteří se snaží zachránit z trosek uvízlé a raněné lidi. Říká se tomu tzv, "double tap operation", "operace dvojího doteku".


