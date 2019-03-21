Británie: Od včerejška podepsalo petici proti brexitu více než milion lidí
21. 3. 2019
— Natalie Nougayrède (@nnougayrede) March 21, 2019
When, back in late 2016, I started the two year fight to win for the UK the right unilaterally to revoke I believed this day would come. Less than two days in, already over 1 million signatures. And other options falling away. Email your MP https://t.co/IDJsrjmqT0. pic.twitter.com/avpQUo1HWx— Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) March 21, 2019
It is clear that Brexit cannot be implemented by our government without causing damage to our country. Brexit is an act of self harm. The only good deal is the deal of EU membership. Sign the petition to revoke Article 50 and join the 440,000 signatures.https://t.co/4YEmRmEJA0— James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 21, 2019
Jak rozhněvaní jsou lidé: Takto rozhněvaní, jedinou větou, píše Sam Coates z deníku Times:
"Premiérka je ostudná, snaží se držet dohromady svou stranu, protože má jakousi pohádkovou vizi domácí agendy, o níž si myslí, že ji bude moci realizovat. Jednoho dne se bude konat vyšetřování a dojde k závěru, že Mayová byla neschopná vládnout."
How angry are people?— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) March 21, 2019
This angry, in one quote https://t.co/gN6PKAv0iM
😶 pic.twitter.com/t2YzOncwTc
