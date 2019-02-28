Antisemitismus v britské Labouristické straně je vážný a reálný problém - Daniel Veselý nemá pravdu

28. 2. 2019 / Jan Čulík

Blízký stoupenec Jeremyho Corbyna Chris Williamson byl ve středu suspendován z Labouristické strany poté, co na schůzi ultralevicového ideologického sdružení Momentum tvrdil, že se Labouristická strana za svůj antisemitismus "příliš omlouvá":


Paradoxně zrovna v době, kdy byl z Labouristické strany za trest suspendován věrný spojenec Jeremyho Corbyna Chris Williamson  kvůli svým výrokům, které většina vedení Labouristické strany a hlavně dlouholetí, vlivní židovští členové Labouristické strany odsoudili jako otevřený antisemitismus, píše Daniel Veselý zde v Britských listech, že jde o falešné obvinění. 

Není tomu tak. Britská Labouristická strana byla v posledních dvou třech letech drtivou většinou ovládnuta tvrdě ideologickými marxisty - jak na to poukázal poslanec Chukka Ummuna, 80 procent nynějších členů Labouristické strany v té straně před rokem 2015 vůbec nebylo. Nová garnitura ideologických fundamentalistů se projevuje vážnou ideologickou nesnášenlivostí.

V době sociálních sítí pocházejí od těchto lidí opravdu sprosté antisemitské nadávky na adresu labouristických aktivistů židovského původu.

Antisemitismus marxistických aktivistů v Labouristické straně má samozřejmě původ v oprávněné kritice utlačitelské politiky izraelské vlády vůči Palestincům. Bohužel však tuto kritiku daleko přesahuje a je urážlivý.

Je nutno naprosto vážně brát kritiku dlouholetých židovských členů a poslanců Labouristické strany, kteří jsou antisemitskými postoji dnešních aktivistů Labouristické strany naprosto zhnuseni. Celá řada britských židů se stěhuje z Británie pryč. Margaret Hodge například konstatovala ve středu v televizním zpravodajství:

"Kdyby Williamson řekl to, co řekl o židech, o komkoli jiném, třeba o ženách nebo o černoších, byl by oheň na střeše. Jeho výroky jsou naprosto nepřijatelné."

Je neakceptovatelné, abychom z ideologických důvodů tolerovali jakoukoliv formu rasismu.


Komentáře od britské levice (!!) Je paradoxní, že tzv. česká levice zastává zdá se jiné názory:

Ed Milliband, bývalý šéf Labouristické strany (a ano, žid):  Chris Williamson diskredituje Labouristickou stranu ohledně antisemitismu. Tohle je zkouška serioznosti našeho přístupu k celé této věci. Je zapotřebí disciplinární akce, ne prostě jen omluvy:

Soudce Jolyon Maugham: Skutečně strašlivou věcí je, že Corbynovi labouristé nejednali, když byl antisemitismus hrozbou židům, jednali teprve, když začal ohrožovat Labouristickou stranu:
James Bloodworth: Můžete Williamsona vyloučit, ale co uděláte s všemi těmi lidmi, kteří mu na té schůzi tleskali? Vyloučíte je také? Corbynovo vedení umožnilo normalizaci antisemitismu v této straně: Jamie Susskind: Upozornění pro mé bývalé soudruhy: Hlavním důvodem pro odstranění antisemitismu není
A. Protože to diskredituje Labouristickou stranu.
B. Protože to zabrání Jeremymu Corbynovi, aby se stal premiérem.
C. Abychom se mohli sjednotit v boji proti toryům.

Hlavním důvodem je to, že rasismus je nepřijatelný. Kdysi jste to brali vážně.


