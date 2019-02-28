Antisemitismus v britské Labouristické straně je vážný a reálný problém - Daniel Veselý nemá pravdu
28. 2. 2019 / Jan Čulík
Ed Milliband, bývalý šéf Labouristické strany (a ano, žid): Chris Williamson diskredituje Labouristickou stranu ohledně antisemitismu. Tohle je zkouška serioznosti našeho přístupu k celé této věci. Je zapotřebí disciplinární akce, ne prostě jen omluvy:
Soudce Jolyon Maugham: Skutečně strašlivou věcí je, že Corbynovi labouristé nejednali, když byl antisemitismus hrozbou židům, jednali teprve, když začal ohrožovat Labouristickou stranu:
Chris Williamson is bringing the Labour party into disrepute over anti-semitism. This is a test of seriousness on our part about the whole issue. Disciplinary action, not simply an apology, is required.— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) February 27, 2019
James Bloodworth: Můžete Williamsona vyloučit, ale co uděláte s všemi těmi lidmi, kteří mu na té schůzi tleskali? Vyloučíte je také? Corbynovo vedení umožnilo normalizaci antisemitismu v této straně:
The truly terrible thing is that Corbyn's Labour didn't act when anti-semitism was a threat to Jews; it acted when anti-semitism was a threat to it.— Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) February 27, 2019
Jamie Susskind: Upozornění pro mé bývalé soudruhy: Hlavním důvodem pro odstranění antisemitismu není
You can expel Williamson but what are you going to do about all the people who applauded him at the meeting? Are you going to expel all of them too? Corbyn's leadership has facilitated the normalisation of antisemitism in the Labour Party.— James Bloodworth ✍🏻🤭 (@J_Bloodworth) February 27, 2019
Just to remind my former comrades, the main reason to stamp out antisemitism is not:— Jamie Susskind (@jamiesusskind) February 27, 2019
A. Because it brings Labour into disrepute
B. Because it will stop Jeremy becoming PM
C. So we can come together to fight the Tories
It’s because racism is wrong and you used to care
Diskuse