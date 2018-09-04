Polsko: Reformujeme soudy, aby všichni ti demonstranti neunikli trestu
4. 9. 2018
Na okamžik spadne maska. Bývalá premiérka strany Právo a spravedlnost Beata Szydlo: "Provádíme reformu soudů, aby všichni ti protestující demonstranti neunikli trestu."
For a moment, the mask slips. Poland's law and justice party ex-prime minister explains: "we are reforming the courts so that to all of these protesters don't go unpunished" https://t.co/0iizb1UklU— Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) September 3, 2018
