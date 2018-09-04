Polsko: Reformujeme soudy, aby všichni ti demonstranti neunikli trestu

4. 9. 2018

Na okamžik spadne maska. Bývalá premiérka strany Právo a spravedlnost Beata Szydlo: "Provádíme reformu soudů, aby všichni ti protestující demonstranti neunikli trestu."


