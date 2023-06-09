The Art of Being Sincere

9. 6. 2023 / Marie H Kurfiřtová

Review of Milan Kohout’s Old White Straight Male in Gray Overalls,

Krucemburk, JT’s Publishing, 2023



Milan Kohout’s collection of poems contains deeply personal observations of the contemporary world and glimpses into the feelings it evokes. This is his second poetry collection following Vztek (Rage) in 2017 also by JT’s Publishing.



The poet’s voice is clear, direct, and thought provoking. He states:



“Anger is good because it purifies stupidity

Again people call for wars in the name of the only one God.”i





“I wove my own scourge

I bent down

and started to whip my own naked back

From time to time I glanced in the direction of the audience.”ii





The artist’s gaze draws the audience into active participation and reflection on self-punishment, guilt, masochism, and the self-flagellation’s religious undertones.





Blunt, witty, and never superficial, the poet comments on established values and dares readers to question them. His rebellion against injustice and conformity is evident throughout the collection. For examples, he writes:





“It feels so good to embrace the oppressor

You are so ******* moved

you are swallowed by joy

you smell the smell of power

you are so close to it

you feel you are chosen

you feel their soft hands petting you



You poor pet

purr and do nothing.”iii





In a similar manner, the poet invites his readers to contemplate various themes, such as the human condition:





“chains on our human hands, cages around us !!!,”iv





social injustice:





“I was looking at the window of the bank office

my deaf friend helped me read the lips behind the glass:

Let’s divide and rule them,”v





and fatherhood among others:





“The skies are getting gray

My daughter is sitting among many different looking kids on the merry-go-round

Black, White, Yellow, Brown, Tan

The circle is accelerating

The kids are laughing and screaming

Colors are blending

I am trying to locate my daughter

the circle is gray smudge

I see all my daughters

Happy skies are getting grayer.”vi





Some poems take on media:





“Today I opened New York Times

All pages were empty

Did somebody steal the letters?,”vii





others touch upon racism and social prejudice:



“My ex-wife wrote on a white T-shirt covering different skins:

“Asian lives matter”

I offered her a palette of colors,”viii





“Bostonians fighting for their right to decide about their gender yell

at the marching people being proud to be straight.

I lift my sign standing between two opposing groups.

Several transgender people wrest it from my hands and push me out of

history.”ix





Composed in a free verse, the poems captivate with their pristine clarity. Resembling Zen koans, short enigmatic statements devised by Zen masters to help their students reach beyond conditioned thinking, they stir our minds and draw us into participation in the poet’s quest for truth and meaning.



A handful of author’s metaphors may seem disturbing to a traditional mind, but one can easily identify with his voice as he points out the paradoxical nature of reality. He belongs to the generation that lived under the communist regime in his native Czechoslovakia; an experience that shaped his rebellious spirit. He was an active member of the Czech literary underground and a signatory of the Charta 77, human rights declaration against the communist government. For this reason, he was expelled from his homeland and later granted political asylum in the United States.



In Boston, Massachusetts, his home base for over thirty years, Milan Kohout was a member of the legendary artists’ group Mobius, taught performance art at Tufts University, the Massachusetts College of Art, and the New England Institute of Art. In 2016, Mr. Kohout ran as a candidate for the office of the president of the Czech Republic.



A memoir Lead an Ass Through the World, He’ll Still Be an Ass (Proveď vola svĕtem, volem zůstane), Prague, Edition PoP, 2011 is the author’s best-selling book to date. Another publication, an impressive 350-page large format full color monograph in Czech and English languages entitled Milan Kohout / Perpetual Performer (Milan Kohout / Vĕčný performer), which came out in 2020 in Prague at Petr Štengl’s Publishing, covers nearly forty years of his artistic output.



The poet’s critical stance is offset by good intentions, resilience, tenderness, and longing for justice. His poetic sensitivity becomes apparent in lines such as: “A tender red flower blooming in a crack in the asphalt in the street,”x or:





“Another day I was crying standing in the deep woods

because I saw young trees supporting a very old and aged tree

which was losing its vertical independence in entropy of nature.”xi



As our world has been gradually becoming more and more complex, chaotic, and confusing, human voices of integrity and authenticity are very much needed. Milan Kohout’s ability to convey experience through poetry and art is an inspiration to anyone who likes to question the status quo and ponder existential questions.







