Ruští piloti, kteří odpálili rakety na obchodní centrum v Kremenčuku
29. 6. 2022
1/2⚡️The identities of the Russian pilots who fired missiles at the shopping center in Kremenchuk were revealed.— Flash (@Flash43191300) June 28, 2022
They turned out to be pilots of the 52nd Guards Aviation Regiment, who belong to military unit 33310 (Kaluga Region, Shaikovka settlement). pic.twitter.com/rM5DmhsNRQ
Jsou to piloti z 52. strážního leteckého pluku, patří k vojenské jednotce 33310, Kalužská oblast, Šajkovka)
