Ruští piloti, kteří odpálili rakety na obchodní centrum v Kremenčuku

29. 6. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta


Jsou to piloti z 52. strážního leteckého pluku, patří k vojenské jednotce 33310, Kalužská oblast, Šajkovka)

0
Vytisknout
277

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 29. 6. 2022