Minsk: I v neděli 23. srpna se konala obrovská demonstrace

22. 8. 2020

#Belarus. Happening right now in #Minsk. Belarusians are gathering and singing in front of the parliament building. Maryia Kalesnikava and Pavel Latushko from the coordination council came to support protesters

Sobotní masové demonstrace se konaly v Minsku po celý den. Začalo to řetězem Žen v bílém proti násilí, proměnilo se to v mnohokilometrový pochod městem s tisíci účastníků a skončilo to tancem a písněmi u Leninovy sochy na náměstí Nezávislosti.



TRVALÁ STÁVKA OD 11. SRPNA - AŽ DO PÁDU REŽIMU. MY ZVÍTĚZÍME!



Today mass rallies were taking place in Minsk all day long. It started with Women in white chain against violence, turned into a multi-kilometer march through the city with thousands of participants, and ended with dances and songs near the Lenin monument at Independence Square



Neděle 23. srpna, Minsk:





Despite the sinister backdrop, loudspeakers telling people to disperse and threats from the army, there's an absolute ocean of protesters in central Minsk again. Extremely powerful.






