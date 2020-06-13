V Londýně útočí na policii ultrapravice

13. 6. 2020

Komik David Baddiel: Co ti pitomci vlastně chtějí?


Zdraví nacisticky vztyčenou pravicí u cenotafu. Navzdory tomu, že je sochy naučily veškerou historii, kterou by měli znát, jsou tak trochu zmatení.

Novinář Peter Geoghean: Jsem šokován, že den poté, co premiér Johnson zveřejnil svou trumpovskou sérii tweetů bojuje ultrapravice s policií v londýnských ulicích. Šokován.


