V Londýně útočí na policii ultrapravice
13. 6. 2020
Komik David Baddiel: Co ti pitomci vlastně chtějí?
Zdraví nacisticky vztyčenou pravicí u cenotafu. Navzdory tomu, že je sochy naučily veškerou historii, kterou by měli znát, jsou tak trochu zmatení.
Novinář Peter Geoghean: Jsem šokován, že den poté, co premiér Johnson zveřejnil svou trumpovskou sérii tweetů bojuje ultrapravice s policií v londýnských ulicích. Šokován.
What do these wankers actually want? https://t.co/vsAj164VQH— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 13, 2020
They’re doing nazi salutes at the cenotaph. Despite the statues teaching them all the history they need to know, I think they might be a tad confused. pic.twitter.com/ZRAKF7utMQ— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2020
I'm shocked that the day after the Prime Minister sent out this Trumpy tweet thread there's far-right clashing with police on streets of London. Shocked.... https://t.co/OX06KRTQxi— Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) June 13, 2020
