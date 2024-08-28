Každodenní smrt v Gaze

28. 8. 2024

Liyan, jediná přeživší, je holčička, která byla zachráněna z trosek. Spala v domě, kam se uchýlila se svou rodinou. Její sestra-dvojče Elin a čtyři členové rodiny jsou mrtví. Liyan je nyní úplně sama. Taková je krutá realita dětí v Gaze. Liyan, the only survivor, is the little girl who was rescued from the rubble. She was sleeping in the house where she had taken refuge with her family. Her twin sister Elin and four family members are gone. Now, Liyan is all alone. This is the harsh reality for Gaza’s children —… pic.twitter.com/2NSDwT3Toc — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 26, 2024 Izrael bombardoval další školu. Škola, která poskytuje útočiště vysídleným Palestincům v Deir Al Balah v centrální části Gazy. Četné oběti.

Another school bombed by Israel. A school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza.



Multiple casualties.



The silence of Starmer is just unforgivable.pic.twitter.com/VVv6o2ziwm — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) August 27, 2024





Dítě jménem Ibrahim Sulejman Abú Mustafa, které bylo před dvěma dny zraněno při izraelském útoku a byly mu amputovány obě nohy, zemřelo.





The child named Ibrahim Suleiman Abu Mustafa, who had been injured in an Israeli attack two days earlier and had both of his legs amputated, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/cjTibLUqtE — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 26, 2024

Zraněné dítě, Rehab Al-Shawa (9 let), utrpělo zlomeninu čelisti a znetvoření obličeje v důsledku izraelského náletu na školu, která poskytuje útočiště vysídleným osobám v Gaze. Naléhavě žádáme o její lékařské ošetření v zahraničí.



The injured child, Rehab Al-Shawa (9 years old), suffered a broken jaw and facial disfigurement due to an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza. There is an urgent appeal for her to receive medical treatment abroad. pic.twitter.com/XK3jVSJFj2 — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 26, 2024













Varování před obsahem: popis mučení a sexuálního násilí Řidič sanitky v Gaze svědčill, že ho izraelské síly vyslýchaly, mučily a týraly elektrickým proudem poté, co byl svědkem popravy čtyř zraněných Palestinců, které byl vyslán zachránit na tísňovou výzvu.

Content Warning: description of torture and sexual violence



An ambulance driver in Gaza has reported being interrogated, tortured and electrocuted by Israeli forces after witnessing them executing four injured Palestinian men that he was sent to rescue on an emergency call. pic.twitter.com/fJK5AOSisP — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 27, 2024

Nikdo by neměl muset živě přenášet smrt svých blízkých, aby dokázal, že si zaslouží žít.



Nobody should have to livestream the deaths of their loved ones to prove that they deserve to live.



Don't stop talking about Gaza as if your life depends on it, because their lives depend on it! pic.twitter.com/oRmfknBzZN — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) August 27, 2024

Děsivé: Dva malí sourozenci byli vyhrabáni z trosek po izraelském bombardování jejich rodinného domu.

Starší bratr, se snaží uklidnit svou mladší sestru a zajistit, aby byla v bezpečí, i když je také vyděšený.



🚨Heartbreaking: Two young siblings emerged from the rubble after Israel bombed their family’s home.



The older brother, “a child ”, tries to calm his little sister and ensure she’s safe, even though he’s terrified too ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IUlw9qDNJK — Nour Naim| نُور (@NourNaim88) August 26, 2024

Izraelská armáda zabila holčičku Sally Nasri Bilatovou poté, co zaútočila na dům její rodiny ve vesnici Al-Masdar v centrální části pásma Gazy.



Breaking: The Israeli army killed the young girl Sally Nasri Bilat after targeting her family's home in the village of Al-Masdar in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/CzasENPCLw — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) August 27, 2024





The little girl, Sally Nasri Balat, was killed this morning in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/CISUuuTlqT — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 27, 2024





Palestinian emergency services rescue survivors from the rubble of an Israeli air attack that destroyed several homes in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.



🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/xdOf2f6RUO pic.twitter.com/2mbrXz4yQ7 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 27, 2024







