Každodenní smrt v Gaze

28. 8. 2024

Liyan, jediná přeživší, je holčička, která byla zachráněna z trosek. Spala v domě, kam se uchýlila se svou rodinou. Její sestra-dvojče Elin a čtyři členové rodiny jsou mrtví. Liyan je nyní úplně sama. Taková je krutá realita dětí v Gaze.Izrael bombardoval další školu. Škola, která poskytuje útočiště vysídleným Palestincům v Deir Al Balah v centrální části Gazy. Četné oběti.




Dítě jménem Ibrahim Sulejman Abú Mustafa, které bylo před dvěma dny zraněno při izraelském útoku a byly mu amputovány obě nohy, zemřelo.



Zraněné dítě, Rehab Al-Shawa (9 let), utrpělo zlomeninu čelisti a znetvoření obličeje v důsledku izraelského náletu na školu, která poskytuje útočiště vysídleným osobám v Gaze. Naléhavě žádáme o její lékařské ošetření v zahraničí.





Varování před obsahem: popis mučení a sexuálního násilí Řidič sanitky v Gaze svědčill, že ho izraelské síly vyslýchaly, mučily a týraly elektrickým proudem poté, co byl svědkem popravy čtyř zraněných Palestinců, které byl vyslán zachránit na tísňovou výzvu.

Nikdo by neměl muset živě přenášet smrt svých blízkých, aby dokázal, že si zaslouží žít.

Děsivé: Dva malí sourozenci byli vyhrabáni z trosek po izraelském bombardování jejich rodinného domu.
Starší bratr,  se snaží uklidnit svou mladší sestru a zajistit, aby byla v bezpečí, i když je také vyděšený.

Izraelská armáda zabila holčičku Sally Nasri Bilatovou poté, co zaútočila na dům její rodiny ve vesnici Al-Masdar v centrální části pásma Gazy.


Palestinské záchranné složky zachraňují přeživší z trosek po izraelském leteckém útoku, který zničil několik domů v Chán Júnisu na jihu Gazy.




