Milá BBC, ...

20. 9. 2021

nařídila vám vláda nezmiňovat se v záporných zprávách o brexitu? Protože já, a pravděpodobně i několik dalších milionů lidí, začínáme mít už docela velké podezření...

Prominentní stoupenci brexitu už skoro úplně přestali chválit tento svůj projekt...


S brexitem to nemá nic společného, že ?



