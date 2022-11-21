V Íránu pokračují rozsáhlé protesty. Policie střílí do neozbrojeného davu

21. 11. 2022

Čím více lidí zabíjejí, tím více lidí protestuje.



V Kataru odmítl íráínský fotbalový tým zpívat íránskou hymnu:


Íránci na stadionu v Kataru s protivládními transparenty: ŽENA, ŽIVOT, SVOBODA!



