V Íránu pokračují rozsáhlé protesty. Policie střílí do neozbrojeného davu
21. 11. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Huge protest in Javanrud, Iran. Reports of security forces shooting protesters pic.twitter.com/8A5KYtfWEW— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) November 21, 2022
V Kataru odmítl íráínský fotbalový tým zpívat íránskou hymnu:
Video of #Iran’s national football team dissenting on world stage, refuses to sing national anthem at #WorldCup in Qatar, as protests in country rage into second month: pic.twitter.com/cgP9oN75lH— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) November 21, 2022
Íránci na stadionu v Kataru s protivládními transparenty: ŽENA, ŽIVOT, SVOBODA!
Iran fans with a message before their World Cup opener: pic.twitter.com/icJ8E250wN— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2022
232
Diskuse