CNN Czech Republic has appointed an alt-right conspiracy theorist as its "analyst"

26. 11. 2020 / Jan Čulík





Mr. Provazník has also managed the social networks of the two extreme right wing Czech political parties, SPD and Trikolóra. Both of these political parties are crudely racist, xenophobic and islamophobic. For instance, the secretary of the SPD political party Jaroslav Staník has expressed the view that Jews, homosexuals and Roma should be gassed. Mr. Provazník holds extremely anti-refugee views and for SPD he organised a poll which was to put pressure on the Czech government not to accept any child refugees from Syria. In May 2018, Provazník made derogatory public comments about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Merkel in relation to her age and ethnicity.

Provazník is not the only extreme right winger individual to have been hired by CNN Prima News. The TV station has also now given employment another extreme right winger, the founder of Konzervativní noviny (The Conservative Newspaper) and member of the Prague-based right wing Civic Institute. In CNN Prima, Zrno has been appointed editor-in-chief of international news. "I am not worried that my political views will be influencing what CNN Prima will be broadcasting," said Zrno to the Deník N daily newspaper.









Britské listy has enquired whether CNN knows to whom it has sold its trademark. An informed source told us that allegedly, what matters to CNN is the profit from the sale of its trademark, CNN is not particuarly interested in whether the station with which it has teamed up, broadcasts quality news, based on ethical principles.



