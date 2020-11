CNN Czech Republic has appointed an alt-right conspiracy theorist as its "analyst"

26. 11. 2020 / Jan Čulík

In May 2020, the US TV news network CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) entered into a partnership with the Czech commercial TV station Prima to create CNN Prima News. As a result of this partnership, CNN Prima News has acquired access to international news reporting produced by CNN, which it broadcasts dubbed into Czech as part of its programme.Unfortunately, when entering the Czech TV scene, it would appear that CNN International Commercial was not really properly aware of the Czech cultural and political context and the role of CNN Prima News within it. The station is unashamedly tabloid and populist. By entering a partnership with Czech TV Prima, it is as though CNN had entered a partnership with Fox News. After failing to attract viewers by high quality programming, CNN Prima News has made an editorial decision to go sharply downmarket. Many of its journalists are now leaving. They do not want to discuss the reasons for their departure in public.The Prague-based CNN Prima News has just appointed as its "analyst" Mr. Josef Provazník, until recently the editor-in-chief of the highly islamophobic alt-right website eportal.cz , well-known in the Czech Republic for disseminating conspiracy theories, amongst other things warning its readers that islamists and non-whites are preparing a genocide of white people. It is a little as though CNN in the United States had appointed Steve Bannon as its "analyst".