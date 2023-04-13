Zabíjení dětí Asadovým režimem a Ruskem v Sýrii pokračuje
13. 4. 2023
Today, Ibrahim Musab al-Haj Musa was killed after artillery shelling by the regime forces and Russia targeting the residential neighborhoods of the city of Sarmin.— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) April 9, 2023
Ibrahim was a child who had a dream, but war snatched it away from him once again. He aspired to excel and become… pic.twitter.com/3bLoRElbsC
1 child killed and 4 other children, including a baby, were injured as a result of artillery shelling by the regime forces and Russia targeting the residential neighborhoods of the city of Sarmin, east of Idlib, #Syria, today, Sunday, April 9. Our teams treated the injured to the… pic.twitter.com/jsjVfh4iji— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) April 9, 2023
