Zabíjení dětí Asadovým režimem a Ruskem v Sýrii pokračuje

13. 4. 2023

Today, Ibrahim Musab al-Haj Musa was killed after artillery shelling by the regime forces and Russia targeting the residential neighborhoods of the city of Sarmin.



Ibrahim was a child who had a dream, but war snatched it away from him once again. He aspired to excel and become… pic.twitter.com/3bLoRElbsC