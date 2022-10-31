Rusko v pondělí bombardovalo Moldovu
31. 10. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Jedna z ruských raket odpálených směrem na Ukrajinu vybuchla v Moldově ve vesnici Naslavča.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 31, 2022
One of the Russian missiles fired today toward Ukraine fell on Moldova instead.
The large explosion was captured by cameras in the village of Naslavcha.
Russia is now bombing Moldova.
It’s an act of war and should be treated as such by the West.
🇺🇦🇲🇩 pic.twitter.com/gwkmKWrbXr
314
Diskuse