The China experts from Prague University "are disseminating lies about us", says a firm, owned by a Czech oligarch

30. 11. 2019

Threatening letter from Home Credit, sent to Charles University:





The management of Charles University in Prague has distanced itself from its China experts working within the framework of the University's Sinopsis project after receiving a threatening letter, sent by "Home Credit", a company owned by the richest Czech oligarch Petr Kellner.

The Sinopsis project has been publishing information about Kellner's business activities in China.."Sinopsis is a project run by the Far East Institute of the Faculty of Arts of Charles University and the AcaMedia company," was, until recently, the description of the project featured on its internet pages. Chinese Studies students and lecturers from Charles University have been cooperating to work within Sinopsis. An important part of the work of Sinopsis is done by Charles University Professor of Chinese Studies Olga Lomová.