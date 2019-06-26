Budoucí britský král je šílenec

26. 6. 2019

"Poslouchám, jak princ Charles hovoří v rádiu o tom, že věří v homeopatii," píše komentátor Guardianu Nick Cohen. "Tak to je naše dnešní situace. Šéf opozice je nechutný zoufalec, budoucí premiér je podvodník a budoucí král je šílenec."


