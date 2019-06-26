Budoucí britský král je šílenec
26. 6. 2019
"Poslouchám, jak princ Charles hovoří v rádiu o tom, že věří v homeopatii," píše komentátor Guardianu Nick Cohen. "Tak to je naše dnešní situace. Šéf opozice je nechutný zoufalec, budoucí premiér je podvodník a budoucí král je šílenec."
Listening to how Prince Charles believes in homeopathy on Radio 4. Here is where we are: the leader of the opposition is a creep, the next prime minister is a fraud, and the next king is a crank.— Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) June 26, 2019
1102
Diskuse