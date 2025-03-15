Obrovské prodemokratické demonstrace v Srbsku, v Rumunsku a v Maďarsku. Protiamerická demonstrace v Grónsku

15. 3. 2025

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Bělehrad:

Bdapešť:



Rumunsko:




Grónsko před americkým konzulátem:




0
Vytisknout
198

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 14. 3. 2025