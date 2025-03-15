Obrovské prodemokratické demonstrace v Srbsku, v Rumunsku a v Maďarsku. Protiamerická demonstrace v Grónsku
15. 3. 2025
Bělehrad:
🇷🇸 Belgrade now.— Jakub Bielamowicz (@KubaBielamowicz) March 15, 2025
Looks like the entire Serbian capital is out on the streets tonight protesting against the Vucic regime. pic.twitter.com/a3KyGJ2ST4
Bdapešť:
The people of Hungary are calling for Orban to be jailed. https://t.co/WmIIbC7vnr— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) March 15, 2025
Rumunsko:
Tbilisi 🇬🇪— Horia🇷🇴🇺🇦 (@horia85) March 15, 2025
Belgrade 🇷🇸
Budapest 🇭🇺
And last, but not least, Bucharest! 🇷🇴
A great day for democracy! We are Europe! 🇪🇺
Photo courtesy of Cristian Ștefănescu pic.twitter.com/dUG4cg2Cek
Grónsko před americkým konzulátem:
Outside of the US consulate.— Orla Joelsen (@OJoelsen) March 15, 2025
Nuuk, Greenland 🇬🇱
March 15, 2025 pic.twitter.com/YWCBo0IjIC
