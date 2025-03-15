Trump zlikvidoval Hlas Ameriky a Rádio Svobodná Asie

15. 3. 2025

Michael McFaul: Omezení zahraniční pomoci a nyní i likvidace našich médií, včetně Rádia Svobodná Asie, jsou obrovskými dary Číně. Proč Trumpův tým odměňuje autokracie a peskuje demokracie? Nedává to absolutně žádný smysl, pokud nechcete, aby autokraté vyhráli.

David Enrich, New York Times: Zprávy: Novináři Hlasu Ameriky byli právě informováni, že byli postaveni mimo službu. Dva lidé mi tam řekli, že se to týkalo všech zaměstnanců na plný úvazek. 

„Podle toho, co můžeme říct, je Hlas Ameriky  od této chvíle fakticky uzavřen“.

Stalo se tak několik hodin poté, co Trump podepsal exekutivní příkaz vyzývající ke zrušení několika vládních agentur, včetně té, která řídí Hlas Ameriky.

Podle zdroje Hlasu Ameriky některé rozhlasové frekvence VOA na Blízkém východě a v Asii nyní hrají jen hudbu, protože z Washingtonu nepřichází žádný program. Mnoho dalších frekvencí bude pravděpodobně následovat v následujících hodinách/dnech.

 









