Trump zlikvidoval Hlas Ameriky a Rádio Svobodná Asie

15. 3. 2025

čas čtení 1 minuta

Michael McFaul: Omezení zahraniční pomoci a nyní i likvidace našich médií, včetně Rádia Svobodná Asie, jsou obrovskými dary Číně. Proč Trumpův tým odměňuje autokracie a peskuje demokracie? Nedává to absolutně žádný smysl, pokud nechcete, aby autokraté vyhráli.



David Enrich, New York Times: Zprávy: Novináři Hlasu Ameriky byli právě informováni, že byli postaveni mimo službu. Dva lidé mi tam řekli, že se to týkalo všech zaměstnanců na plný úvazek.



„Podle toho, co můžeme říct, je Hlas Ameriky od této chvíle fakticky uzavřen“.

Stalo se tak několik hodin poté, co Trump podepsal exekutivní příkaz vyzývající ke zrušení několika vládních agentur, včetně té, která řídí Hlas Ameriky.

Podle zdroje Hlasu Ameriky některé rozhlasové frekvence VOA na Blízkém východě a v Asii nyní hrají jen hudbu, protože z Washingtonu nepřichází žádný program. Mnoho dalších frekvencí bude pravděpodobně následovat v následujících hodinách/dnech. Omezení zahraniční pomoci a nyní i likvidace našich médií, včetně Rádia Svobodná Asie, jsou obrovskými dary Číně. Proč Trumpův tým odměňuje autokracie a peskuje demokracie? Nedává to absolutně žádný smysl, pokud nechcete, aby autokraté vyhráli.Zprávy: Novináři Hlasu Ameriky byli právě informováni, že byli postaveni mimo službu. Dva lidé mi tam řekli, že se to týkalo všech zaměstnanců na plný úvazek.Podle zdroje Hlasu Ameriky některé rozhlasové frekvence VOA na Blízkém východě a v Asii nyní hrají jen hudbu, protože z Washingtonu nepřichází žádný program. Mnoho dalších frekvencí bude pravděpodobně následovat v následujících hodinách/dnech.

Cutting foreign assistance and now dismantling our USG media including Radio Free Asia— are giant gifts to China. Why is Trumps team rewarding autocracies and berating democracies? Makes absolutely no sense unless you want the autocrats to win. https://t.co/uFD4LeT1RN — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 15, 2025

This comes hours after Trump signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of several government agencies, including the one that runs Voice of America. https://t.co/M6rPDGc7JA — David Enrich (@davidenrich) March 15, 2025







This comes hours after Trump signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of several government agencies, including the one that runs Voice of America. https://t.co/M6rPDGc7JA — David Enrich (@davidenrich) March 15, 2025











Per Voice of America source, some VOA radio frequencies in Middle East and Asia are now just playing music because there is no programming coming from DC. Many more frequencies likely to follow in hours/days ahead. — David Enrich (@davidenrich) March 15, 2025











0