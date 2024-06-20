Zemědělství ve čtyřicítkách a padesátkách nepřežije

20. 6. 2024

Zemědělství nemůže dlouho přežít při teplotách vzduchu 48C+ a trvajícím silném suchu.Zemědělství  #Indie se s těmito teplotami potýká již téměř 40 dní v kuse. Bez #zemědělství není #civilizace. Miliardy lidí v ohrožení



