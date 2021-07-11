Znovu: Vrchol anglické (fotbalové) kultury

11. 7. 2021

Angličtí fotbaloví fanoušci v neděli v Londýně:
Proč je  šovinismus synonymem vytváření svinčíku?

Aktualizace: Angličtí fanoušci bez vstupenek se pokusili zaútočit na stadion ve Wembley ve snaze dostat se dovnitř. Chaos. Masakr.





Ti lidi jsou sobečtí idioti. Pomyslete s politováním na metaře a místní podniky, které budou muset tohle uklízet. Proč?
Podívejte se na ty idioty: Zasviňují ulice vlastního hlavního města.


Kdykoliv hraje Anglie, případy domácího násilí vzrostou o 26 procent. Vzrostou o 38 procent, když Anglie prohraje:

Pamatuju se, když jsem se účastnil milionové demonstrace v Londýně pro setrvání v EU. Nikdo nehodil na zem ani jeden papírek od bonbónu. Anglická společnost je naprosto rozdělená, že?



