Znovu: Vrchol anglické (fotbalové) kultury

11. 7. 2021

čas čtení 1 minuta

Angličtí fotbaloví fanoušci v neděli v Londýně:

Proč je šovinismus synonymem vytváření svinčíku?





Aktualizace: Angličtí fanoušci bez vstupenek se pokusili zaútočit na stadion ve Wembley ve snaze dostat se dovnitř. Chaos. Masakr.







In pictures: Fan carnage in central Londonhttps://t.co/4V92svon4I — The Independent (@Independent) July 11, 2021

We need a couple of thousand of the Met’s finest in there arresting every single one of these people. pic.twitter.com/xpbXU8JH8t — Dr Martin Character Matters (@MartinRemains) July 11, 2021













Ti lidi jsou sobečtí idioti. Pomyslete s politováním na metaře a místní podniky, které budou muset tohle uklízet. Proč?



These people are selfish pricks. Feel sorry for the street cleaners and local businesses who will have to deal with this. They shouldn’t have to. pic.twitter.com/FYyP2fknHy — 1886 (@1886_blog) July 11, 2021

Look at these idiots... trashing the streets of their own capital city. https://t.co/M2PGKEfwuK — Dr Georgina Porter 💚🤍💜 (@queenofswords6) July 11, 2021



Kdykoliv hraje Anglie, případy domácího násilí vzrostou o 26 procent. Vzrostou o 38 procent, když Anglie prohraje:



DON’T BE one of the pricks that thinks it’s okay to lash out.



Nobody deserves to be in this type of relationship #LOFC #ENG #EURO2020 #DomesticViolence pic.twitter.com/IkZ4hrLP6x — Lord Dazza (@darenreisman) July 11, 2021

Pamatuju se, když jsem se účastnil milionové demonstrace v Londýně pro setrvání v EU. Nikdo nehodil na zem ani jeden papírek od bonbónu. Anglická společnost je naprosto rozdělená, že?



I remember being part of a million strong pro-EU march in London without so much as a sweetie wrapper dropped. English society is complete divided, isn't it? #Euro2020Final https://t.co/rT4ZsIINiG — Kraut 🇩🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 3,5% 🕷#FBPE 🩸🚩 (@EUMarauder) July 11, 2021







