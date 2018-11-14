BBC a demonstrant: Nerovný boj
Demonstrant proti brexitu ve středu dopoledne drsně narušil vysílání televize BBC svými protibrexitovými transparenty. Televizní režie se snažila přepínat kamery, aby se transparentům vyhnula, ale marně:
Lovely. This protester has learned about camera shots, so does his best to crash each one. The director takes on the challenge and the scene becomes a beautifully British cat and mouse game that speeds up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/IdP5EjVzst— SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) November 14, 2018
Aktivista pronásleduje BBC celý den:
He’s here, he’s there, he’s every****ingwhere Stevie Bray Stevie Bray - @snb19692 message machine. pic.twitter.com/kCWs31RFOQ— Alastair PEOPLE’S VOTE Campbell (@campbellclaret) November 14, 2018
