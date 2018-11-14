BBC a demonstrant: Nerovný boj

14. 11. 2018

Demonstrant proti brexitu ve středu dopoledne drsně narušil vysílání televize BBC svými protibrexitovými transparenty. Televizní režie se snažila přepínat kamery, aby se transparentům vyhnula, ale marně:

Aktivista pronásleduje BBC celý den:


