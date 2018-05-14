Izraelci dnes usmrtili v Gaze 52 Palestinců a zranili více než 2400 osob. Trump jim poblahopřál

14. 5. 2018

 



Otevření amerického velvyslanectví v Jeruzalémě vyvolalo obrovské protesty v Gaze a na Západním břehu a násilnou reakci od izraelské armády. Izraelská armáda zastřelila nejméně 52 Palestinců a více než 2400 jich střelbou zranila. Experti OSN pro lidská práva naléhají na Izrael, aby přestal proti Palestincům používat přehnaného násilí a požaduje "nestranné, nezávislé vyšetřování" armádního násilí, které usmrtilo desítky osob.  (Česká televize, nepřekvapivě, prezentuje hrubě zkreslené zpravodajství, propagandu izraelské armády, která líčí ubohé a vražděné  lidi z Gazy jako "teroristy".)

Amnesty International: Jsme svědky děsivého porušování mezinárodního práva a lidských práv. Potvrzeno, že bylo usmrceno 38 lidí, včetně dětí a nezletilých. Téměř 2000 osob bylo v Gaze zraněno. Mnoho má zranění hlavy a prsou. Více než 500 lidí bylo zraněno ostrou střelbou. Tato hrůza musí okamžitě skončit.





Palestinec na motocyklu uhýbá před kulkou:



Izraelská armáda tvrdí, že protestů je zneužíváno pro "terorismus". Tři muži se pokusili u plotu v Rafah umístit výbušnou nálož. Izraelská armáda je všechny tři usmrtila:



Haaretz informoval, že je už 37 mrtvých:




Trump Izraeli poblahopřál:



Podrobnosti v angličtině ZDE

 

0
Vytisknout
1295

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 14. 5. 2018