Izraelci dnes usmrtili v Gaze 52 Palestinců a zranili více než 2400 osob. Trump jim poblahopřál
14. 5. 2018
Palestinians killed in embassy and Gaza protests https://t.co/CNYlOdAVMA— Financial Times (@FT) May 14, 2018
Amnesty International: Jsme svědky děsivého porušování mezinárodního práva a lidských práv. Potvrzeno, že bylo usmrceno 38 lidí, včetně dětí a nezletilých. Téměř 2000 osob bylo v Gaze zraněno. Mnoho má zranění hlavy a prsou. Více než 500 lidí bylo zraněno ostrou střelbou. Tato hrůza musí okamžitě skončit.
We are witnessing an abhorrent violation of Int law and human rights. 38 confirmed dead, including children/minors, with close to 2000 people injured in #Gaza . Many are reporting injuries to the head and chest. Over 500 injured with live ammunition. This horror must end now.— amnestypress (@amnestypress) May 14, 2018
A Palestinian on a bike with his young daughter ducks as an Israeli sniper bullet lands nearby pic.twitter.com/EuWDWHZGdb— Joe (@joedyke) May 14, 2018
A short while ago, 3 terrorists attempted to place an explosive device near the security fence in Rafah, under the cover of violent riots. In response, the IDF fired at the terrorists, who were killed pic.twitter.com/LFRRyfHDzl— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018
#BREAKING: at least 37 protesters killed during the protests in #Gaza today - Gaza MoH— Asaf Ronel (@AsafRonel) May 14, 2018
According to Palestinian reports, Israeli fighter jets are now bombing Gaza pic.twitter.com/RYOMVQ7NH6
Big day for Israel. Congratulations!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018
Podrobnosti v angličtině ZDE
