Co v ČT neuvidíte: Rozdělená obrazovka v Al Džazíře: Jared a Ivanka v Jeruzalémě, zatímco pokojní demonstranti v Gaze jsou stříleni jako psi

14. 5. 2018


Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch:


Aha, tak ten chlap s nulovou zkušeností z diplomacie a bez znalosti tohoto regionu, který dostal svou funkci z protekce, nesplnil svůj úkol přinést mír na Blízký východ? Jsem hluboce, hluboce šokován. Myslel jsem si, že to dokáže.



