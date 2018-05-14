Co v ČT neuvidíte: Rozdělená obrazovka v Al Džazíře: Jared a Ivanka v Jeruzalémě, zatímco pokojní demonstranti v Gaze jsou stříleni jako psi
14. 5. 2018
Aljazeera split screen; Jared & Ivanka in Jerusalem while dozens of peaceful Palestinian protesters are shot dead like dogs inside Gaza pic.twitter.com/O0iPJ0WWvX— Juan Cole (@jricole) May 14, 2018
Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch:
Aha, tak ten chlap s nulovou zkušeností z diplomacie a bez znalosti tohoto regionu, který dostal svou funkci z protekce, nesplnil svůj úkol přinést mír na Blízký východ? Jsem hluboce, hluboce šokován. Myslel jsem si, že to dokáže.
Wait, so the guy with zero experience in diplomacy & no knowledge of the region who only got his job through nepotism didn't fulfil his task of bringing peace to the Middle East? I am deeply, deeply shocked. I really thought he would do it. https://t.co/q5qbbKBanH— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) May 14, 2018
884
Diskuse