Season of Care: Mehr's Story

30. 11. 2022

Pregnancy and early parenthood is one of the tenderest times of life and it can be especially difficult to face for those who are alone, have suffered trauma, or face multiple social disadvantages. Amma Birth Companions is a charity that provides the essential support, advocacy and care that all parents need and deserve, no matter who they are.

This short film tells the story of Mehr, who was pregnant with her second child without a network of support around her. She was worried about facing a challenging birth, but that all changed when she met her Amma companions.

Support us to help more people like Mehr – donate today and help us create a community of care.

All donations made between 29th November and 6th December will be doubled by match funding platform The Big Give. Donate now!

https://www.ammabirthdonations.org

