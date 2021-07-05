300 families in Czechia whose houses have been destroyed by a tornado, may have to give financial help they have received to bailiffs

Unusually and unexpectedly, on Thursday 24th June, a number of villages in Southern Moravia, a region in the Czech Republic, were destroyed by a tornado. The tornado devastated an area of some 26 kilometres long and about half a kilometre wide. Many houses in these villages were destroyed, many lost their roofs.It has now become evident that around 300 families living in the destroyed villages are heavily in debt and as a result, they are victims of private bailiffs that operate in the Czech Republic. It now transpires that much of the financial help, provided for these families whose dwellings have been damaged or destroyed, may be confiscated by bailiffs, says Czech public service radio.

Every tenth Czech citizen has had their personal income blocked by bailiffs and private debt collectors. 863 000 people are thus totally excluded from the regular economic life of Czech society.





Here is a map of the most affected regions by the activity of bailiffs:





Thus almost a million Czech citizens find themselves outside the official economy. Most of their income is confiscated by bailiffs in order to pay the exorbitant fees of private debt collectors. Since the victim knows that they will never free himself of debt, he starts operating in the black economy, accepting informal payments for his work in cash only - if they can.





Some minor improvements have been made to the system recently nevertheless, hundreds of thousands of people are still being exploited by bailiffs.



Czech politicians tolerate this abuse - because many of them participate in this parasitical business.









Spokeperson of the Czech Parliament, Radek Vondráček of the ruling ANO party of Andrej Babiš, which has recently blocked several attempts at reforming the enforcement laws, has just been reported to have been providing legal services to the group of small consumer lenders and debt collectors some of whom were linked to convicted criminals. Vondracek does not see anything controversial about his extra-political activities in “law counseling”.











The problem is that in 2001, the Czech state created a system of private bailiffs who have been earning large amounts of money by extorting payments from indebted citizens.For many years, indebtedness usually started from a small debt of the equivalent of a few euros about which the creditors would not inform the debtor, but they would pass it to a private debt collector. The private debt collectors would wait for several years until they pounced. The Czech law allowed them to hike up the debt by exorbitant debt collecting charges, so that a debt of say the equivalent of 20 euros grew to tens of thousands of euros or more - and you could lose your house.You did not learn that you had become a victim of a debt collector until the bank told you that your personal bank account and all the money that you had in it had been officially blocked - until you pay your outstanding debt - which you naturally could not pay because your bank account had been blocked.Debt collectors also raid people's homes and confiscate their belongings.Although activists have been trying to persuade politicans to do away with this abuse, so far it has not happened. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš supports the bailiff business.Radek Hábl, an anti-debt slavery activist, explains the issue in this TV interview. English subtitles: