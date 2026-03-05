Saúdský expert potvrdil stanici Al Arabiya zatčení agentů Mossadu v Saúdské Arábii a Kataru

5. 3. 2026

Saúdský expert potvrdil stanici Al Arabiya zatčení agentů Mossadu v Saúdské Arábii a Kataru:



„Plánovali bombové útoky pod falešnou vlajkou, aby je vtáhli do války s Íránem. Izraelská „sebeobrana“ vždy znamená, že všichni ostatní musí bojovat v jejich válce.“ NEW:



🇸🇦🇮🇱 Saudi expert confirms to Al Arabiya arrest of Mossad agents in Saudi Arabia, Qatar:



“They were planning false flag bombings to drag them into war with Iran. Israel's "self-defense" always means making everyone else fight their war” pic.twitter.com/1Q3egngtBm — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) March 5, 2026







Nová videa ukazují zničení v Íránu po amerických a izraelských leteckých úderech, včetně poškození vládních budov, obytných čtvrtí a hlavního íránského sportovního stadionu. New videos show destruction across Iran after US and Israeli air strikes, including damage to gov't buildings, residential neighbourhoods and Iran’s main sports stadium.



Iran's media say dozens of strikes have hit multiple locations as fears grow of a wider regional conflict. pic.twitter.com/zuUyjCKxjN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 5, 2026 Jak vypadají civilní příbytky v Teheránu po dnešním bombardování Amerikou a Izraelem: The aftermath of US-Israeli bombardment of civilian homes in Tehran today pic.twitter.com/AXTtnIPFL3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 5, 2026 Senátor, který zlomil americkému vojenskému veteránu v americkém senátu ruku, dostal z Izraele 641 tisíc dolarů The Senator who broke a veterans arm for asking for peace, has received over half a million in donations linked to Israel.

pic.twitter.com/ClFPLMeMIr — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 5, 2026 Jak vypadají civilní příbytky v Teheránu po dnešním bombardování Amerikou a Izraelem:

AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: „Dron podobný typu Shahed“, který zaútočil na základnu RAF na Kypru, nebyl vypuštěn z Íránu, uvedl mluvčí ministerstva obrany.

BREAKING: A "Shahed-like drone" which targeted an RAF base in Cyprus was not launched from Iran, says a Ministry of Defence spokesperson.



Iran latest 🔗 https://t.co/MSOfDN6aRq



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/HaFKmugFU6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 4, 2026

Bývalý příslušník americké námořní pěchoty byl dnes násilím vykázán ze slyšení v Senátu, kde probíhala debata o válce v Íránu a americké strategii.



Stalo se tak poté, co křičel, že současná americká administrativa jedná v zájmu Izraele a zatahuje zemi do války. pic.twitter.com/JrDYYxct3t — Martin (@Qope87) March 4, 2026

🚨 Since CNN can’t show you this, I WILL.



Tucker Carlson plays disturbing video of an Israeli Rabbi openly plotting to shoot a missile into the Al-Aqsa Mosque and blame it on Iran.



He is EXPOSING israel. Wake up Muslims. pic.twitter.com/nqnBKCgWBT — Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 5, 2026

Zlomili mu ruku: Svoboda projevu až do chvíle, kdy řeknete, že nechcete umírat za Izrael.Protože CNN vám to nemůže ukázat, udělám to já.Tucker Carlson přehrává znepokojivé video, na kterém izraelský rabín otevřeně plánuje vystřelit raketu na mešitu Al-Aqsa a obvinit z toho Írán.Odhaluje Izrael. Probuďte se, muslimové.

Izraelský ministr Bezalel Smotrič říká, že čtvrť Dahieh v Bejrútu bude brzo srovnána se zemí tak, jako město Khan Unis v Gaze.

Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich says Beirut’s Dahieh district will soon “look like Khan Younis.” pic.twitter.com/zx1NzUEZFG — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 5, 2026





Projev v Bílém domě dnes dopoledne.



Donald Trump „Kdyby mi norský premiér udělil Nobelovu cenu míru, naše ponorka by bývala nemusela potopit íránskou loď...“

🇺🇸🇳🇴🇮🇷



Speech at the White House this morning.



“If the Prime Minister of Norway had given me the Nobel Peace Prize, our submarine wouldn’t have had to sink an Iranian ship…” — Donald Trump, President of the United States pic.twitter.com/nk2n2123ZI — WW3finalboss (@WW3finalboss) March 5, 2026











