Saúdský expert potvrdil stanici Al Arabiya zatčení agentů Mossadu v Saúdské Arábii a Kataru

5. 3. 2026

„Plánovali bombové útoky pod falešnou vlajkou, aby je vtáhli do války s Íránem. Izraelská „sebeobrana“ vždy znamená, že všichni ostatní musí bojovat v jejich válce.“ 





Nová videa ukazují zničení v Íránu po amerických a izraelských leteckých úderech, včetně poškození vládních budov, obytných čtvrtí a hlavního íránského sportovního stadionu.
Jak vypadají civilní příbytky v Teheránu po dnešním bombardování Amerikou a Izraelem:
Senátor, který zlomil americkému vojenskému veteránu v americkém senátu ruku, dostal z Izraele 641 tisíc dolarů

AKTUÁLNÍ ZPRÁVA: „Dron podobný typu Shahed“, který zaútočil na základnu RAF na Kypru, nebyl vypuštěn z Íránu, uvedl mluvčí ministerstva obrany.

Zlomili mu ruku: Svoboda projevu až do chvíle, kdy řeknete, že nechcete umírat za Izrael.
Protože CNN vám to nemůže ukázat, udělám to já. 

Tucker Carlson přehrává znepokojivé video, na kterém izraelský rabín otevřeně plánuje vystřelit raketu na mešitu Al-Aqsa a obvinit z toho Írán.

Odhaluje Izrael. Probuďte se, muslimové.

Izraelský ministr Bezalel Smotrič říká, že čtvrť Dahieh v Bejrútu bude brzo srovnána se zemí tak, jako město Khan Unis v Gaze.



Projev v Bílém domě dnes dopoledne.

Donald Trump „Kdyby mi norský premiér udělil Nobelovu cenu míru, naše ponorka by bývala nemusela potopit íránskou loď...“




