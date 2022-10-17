V ruské městě Jejsk spadlo vojenské letadlo na obytné činžáky
17. 10. 2022
čas čtení < 1 minuta
Pilot katapultoval, jak je vidět na fotografii výše. Jenže požár zachvátil obytný dům od 1. až do 9. patra. Hoří tam 15 bytů:
.
The fire has reportedly spread to at least 15 separate apartments, and Krasnodar Krai's governor has come to the scene (presumably to stand around performatively for cameras, unless he's a trained firefighter or a merciless marshmallow roaster). https://t.co/J4BOqzHTmL pic.twitter.com/dznaSQUtEM— Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) October 17, 2022
Combat plane lost control and fell on a residential building in Russian Yeysk city. The plane carried ammunition.— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 17, 2022
At least one person died, several were hospitalized.
🇷🇺 weapons fell on 🇷🇺 heads on their way to kill Ukrainians. Will this make them think and protest against war? pic.twitter.com/9dnUo4T7fL
281
Diskuse