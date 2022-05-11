Ranění ukrajinští vojáci v Mariupolu
11. 5. 2022
Mnoho z nich má otevřené rány. Rusko odmítá dovolit jejich evakuaci.
#Mariupol defenders published photos of wounded soldiers— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 10, 2022
A lot of soldiers have open wounds. They are in terrible, unsanitary conditions and without medicines.
The defenders call on the #UN, Red Cross and entire world community to help.
Sign petition: https://t.co/F92pZKo1pk pic.twitter.com/KscUVJ5ErB
Azovstal je trvalým terčem ruských útoků. První a druhé patro ocelárny hoří.
#Ukraine Russians continue targeting Azovstal in Mariupol. There are people who are still remaining in the basement,despite fire on the surface as a result of airstrikes. Are Russian servicemen and leadership trying to prove they lost anything humane? Azovstal became a tragedy pic.twitter.com/zUcaN9QQ2C— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) May 10, 2022
