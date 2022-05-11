Ranění ukrajinští vojáci v Mariupolu

#Mariupol defenders published photos of wounded soldiers A lot of soldiers have open wounds. They are in terrible, unsanitary conditions and without medicines. The defenders call on the #UN , Red Cross and entire world community to help. Sign petition: https://t.co/F92pZKo1pk pic.twitter.com/KscUVJ5ErB



Azovstal je trvalým terčem ruských útoků. První a druhé patro ocelárny hoří.

#Ukraine Russians continue targeting Azovstal in Mariupol. There are people who are still remaining in the basement,despite fire on the surface as a result of airstrikes. Are Russian servicemen and leadership trying to prove they lost anything humane? Azovstal became a tragedy pic.twitter.com/zUcaN9QQ2C