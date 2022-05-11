Ranění ukrajinští vojáci v Mariupolu

11. 5. 2022

Mnoho z nich má otevřené rány. Rusko odmítá dovolit jejich evakuaci.


Azovstal je trvalým terčem ruských útoků. První a druhé patro ocelárny hoří.



