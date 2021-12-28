Rusko dál útočí na Sýrii
28. 12. 2021
For the third day in a row, Russia continues to attack NW #Syria. Today, its warplanes attacked the outskirts of #Maarat_Misrin and #Sheikh_Bahr in #Idlib. #WhiteHelmets pic.twitter.com/Vurl1Erzt6— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 27, 2021
Imagine yourself in the place of this child who lives in a tent in the cold without shoes, even in the existence of rain that drowns his tent.— Ahmad idlib (@Syriaaaaidlb) December 16, 2021
In your donation, we can change some of the children's tragedy, because there are many without blankets, roofs, and shoes. pic.twitter.com/jv8IE56k4i
V mrazivém počasí v uprchlických stanech:
In #Syria, people driven from their homes and now living in tents are struggling to stay warm as temperatures drop below freezing pic.twitter.com/o8ivxaYgNx— Ahmad idlib (@Syriaaaaidlb) December 27, 2021
