Rusko dál útočí na Sýrii

28. 12. 2021

čas čtení < 1 minuta

For the third day in a row, Russia continues to attack NW #Syria . Today, its warplanes attacked the outskirts of #Maarat_Misrin and #Sheikh_Bahr in #Idlib . #WhiteHelmets pic.twitter.com/Vurl1Erzt6

Imagine yourself in the place of this child who lives in a tent in the cold without shoes, even in the existence of rain that drowns his tent.

In your donation, we can change some of the children's tragedy, because there are many without blankets, roofs, and shoes. pic.twitter.com/jv8IE56k4i