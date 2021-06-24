Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch dále silně medializuje skandál zabití Stanislava Tomáše v Teplicích

24. 6. 2021

International media are also increasingly picking up the story. To name a few in English…



"Romský muž, který zemřel, poté, co ho v ČR zatkla policie, je označován za 'českého George Floyda' poté, co se objevil videozáznam, na němž mu policie zaklekla na krk." Daily Telegraph.



"A Roma man who died after being arrested by the police in the #Czech Republic is being called the 'Czech George Floyd' after video footage emerged of a police officer kneeling on his neck."

Chápu, proč český premiér Babiš se snaží v těchto dnech zavděčit policii. "Policie ČR se chystá vyšetřovat premiéra".



Smrt v Teplicích, Česká republika: "Policie donutila místní lidi, aby mlčeli." Rozhovor Jana Čulíka s romským aktivistou Jozefem Mikerem.



Death in #Teplice, Czech Republic:



"The police have forced local people to be silent..."



Aktualizace: Český premiér podpořil policii, že prý to pro ně v Teplicích "nebylo lehké". A co ten Rom, Stanislav Tomáš, jehož krk byl pod kolenem policisty a pak zemřel? Pro něho to "bylo lehké"?



Update: #Czech prime minister backs police, saying they "didn't have it easy" in #Teplice...



Další:



Rada Evropy požaduje "naléhavé, důkladné a nezávislé vyšetřování" úmrtí romského muže v České republice, k němuž došlo po jeho zadržení policií". Videozáznam je znepokojující a vyvolává četné otázku ohledně okolností tohoto tragického incidentu".



Smrt Roma, na něhož zaklekla česká policie, musí být "naléhavě vyšetřena". Rada Evropy a lidskoprávní organizace vyžadují odpovědi.



Death of Romany man knelt on by Czech police must be 'investigated urgently'



Council of Europe and human rights groups demand answers...



Washington Post: Aktivisté vidí podobnosti s případem George Floyda ve videu českého policisty, který zaklekl na Roma, jenž později zemřel.



Z Rady Evropy, která konstatuje, že video zatčení, na němž česká policie klečela na krku muže po dobu několika minut, bylo "šokující a vyvolává četné otázky ohledně okolností tohoto tragického incidentu".



Od Amnesty International, která také zdůrazňuje, že technika klečení na krku, kterou použila Policie ČR, byla "nezodpovědná, bezohledná, zbytečná, nepřiměřená, a proto nezákonná."



Aktualizace k případu Stanislava Tomáše, romského muže, který zemřel 19. června poté, co mu Policie ČR několik minut klečela na krku. Mezinárodní požadavky nezávislého vyšetřování nyní přicházejí z 1. Rady Evropy, 2. z Human Rights Watch, 3. z Amnesty International.



UPDATE on case of Stanislav Tomáš, Romani man who died on 19 June after #Czech police knelt on his neck for several minutes…



International calls now for an independent investigation from:



✅ Council of Europe, @CoE;



✅ Human Rights Watch, @HRW;



Všechny tyto mezinárodní hlasy k lidským právům požadují nezávislé vyšetřování tohoto úmrtí po zatčení českou policií.



Samozřejmě, server Romea informuje o tomto případu podrobně - a o širších problémech s rasismem v ČR po dlouhá léta:



Takže, zatímco české úřady doufají, že se tohle všechno dá zamést pod koberec a mohou se dál chovat "jako obvykle", a dál šikanovat romskou menšinu v České republice, svět to nyní bedlivě sleduje a očekává lepší chování, a alespoň, v minimálním případě, nezávislé vyšetřování.



Klíčovou otázkou zůstává: Byl by Stanislav Tomáš dnes naživu, kdyby Policie ČR nejednala s takovou brutalitou?



The key question remains:



❓❓❓

Would Stanislav Tomáš still be alive today if #Czech police had not acted with such brutality?

7⃣ The Czech Deputy Public Defender of Rights has now announced she will investigate the police actions in #Teplice & Stanislav Tomáš's death.



Vyskytují se i další otázky, jak například nepotvrzené zprávy, že policie možná zatkla nesprávného muže, že policie nařídila mistním lidem, aby mlčeli, a že policie vymazávala videozáznamy zatčení z mobilů místních lidí. Tato tvrzení by měla být také vyšetřována.



While there are still many good people who work in the office of the Czech Public Defender of Rights (ombudsman), the head of the agency itself, Stanislav Křeček, is infamous for has racist rants against Roma.

Křeček také nechvalně proslul svými extremistickými protimuslimskými výroky, mimochodem...



Křeček is also infamous for his extreme anti-Muslim statements, too, by the way...

Also, Křeček, whose title in #Czech is "Veřejný ochránce práv", literally "Public Defender of Rights", has openly stated that he doesn't believe his office should defend human rights. It sounds like a bad joke. Sadly, it is reality.



