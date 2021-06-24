Andrew Stroehlein, Human Rights Watch dále silně medializuje skandál zabití Stanislava Tomáše v Teplicích

24. 6. 2021

Smrt Stanislava Tomáše se stává skutečně velkým mezinárodním skandálem pro Českou republiku

Mediální ředitel lidskoprávní organizace Human Rights Watch se sídlem v Bruselu Andrew Stroehlein byl v poslední době několikrát hodnocen jako jeden z nejvýznamnějších globálních komentátorů na Twitteru. Sleduje ho 116 000 lidí, většinou mezinárodních novinářů. Andrew Stroehlein globálně medializuje skandál úmrtí Stanislava Tomáše v Teplicích. Jeho zásluhou už vyšla o věci celá řada článků, v listě Guardian, který má cca 200 milionů čtenářů (dva), v konzervativním britském deníku Daily Telegraph i v hlavním americkém listě Washington Post.

Dnes se Andrew Stroehein na svém Twitteru věnuje případu zabití Stanislava Tomáše zvlášť podrobně.

A mimochodem, proč neužívají česká média jeho jméno? Proč pořád píší jen o "mrtvém Romovi"? Je to dehumanizace. (JČ)
Mezinárodní média se stále více tímto případem zabývají. Zde je pár anglických zdrojů:

"Romský muž, který zemřel, poté, co ho v ČR zatkla policie, je označován za 'českého George Floyda' poté, co se objevil videozáznam, na němž mu policie zaklekla na krk." Daily Telegraph.

Chápu, proč český premiér Babiš se snaží v těchto dnech zavděčit policii. "Policie ČR se chystá vyšetřovat premiéra".

Smrt v Teplicích, Česká republika: "Policie donutila místní lidi, aby mlčeli." Rozhovor Jana Čulíka s romským aktivistou Jozefem Mikerem.


Aktualizace: Český premiér podpořil policii, že prý to pro ně v Teplicích "nebylo lehké". A co ten Rom, Stanislav Tomáš, jehož krk byl pod kolenem policisty a pak zemřel? Pro něho to "bylo lehké"?

Další:

Rada Evropy požaduje "naléhavé, důkladné a nezávislé vyšetřování" úmrtí romského muže v České republice, k němuž došlo po jeho zadržení policií".  Videozáznam je znepokojující a vyvolává četné otázku ohledně okolností tohoto tragického incidentu".

Smrt Roma, na něhož zaklekla česká policie, musí být "naléhavě vyšetřena". Rada Evropy a lidskoprávní organizace vyžadují odpovědi.

Washington Post: Aktivisté vidí podobnosti s případem George Floyda ve videu českého policisty, který zaklekl na Roma, jenž později zemřel.

Z Rady Evropy, která konstatuje, že video zatčení, na němž česká policie klečela na krku muže po dobu několika minut, bylo "šokující a vyvolává četné otázky ohledně okolností tohoto tragického incidentu".

Od Amnesty International, která také zdůrazňuje, že technika klečení na krku, kterou použila Policie ČR, byla "nezodpovědná, bezohledná, zbytečná, nepřiměřená, a proto nezákonná."

Aktualizace k případu Stanislava Tomáše, romského muže, který zemřel 19. června poté, co mu Policie ČR několik minut klečela na krku. Mezinárodní požadavky nezávislého vyšetřování nyní přicházejí z 1. Rady Evropy, 2. z Human Rights Watch, 3. z Amnesty International.

Všechny tyto mezinárodní hlasy k lidským právům požadují nezávislé vyšetřování tohoto úmrtí po zatčení českou policií.

Samozřejmě, server Romea informuje o tomto případě podrobně - a o širších problémech s rasismem v ČR po dlouhá léta:

Takže, zatímco české úřady doufají, že se tohle všechno dá zamést pod koberec a mohou se dál chovat "jako obvykle",  a dál šikanovat romskou menšinu v České republice, svět to nyní bedlivě sleduje a očekává lepší chování, a alespoň, v minimálním případě, nezávislé vyšetřování.

Klíčovou otázkou zůstává: Byl by Stanislav Tomáš dnes naživu, kdyby Policie ČR nejednala s takovou brutalitou?

Náměstkyně českého ochránce práv nyní oznámila, že bude vyšetřovat zásah policie v Teplicích i smrt  Stanislava Tomáše. Zdá se to být povzbuzující zprávou (a vítězstvím pro nátlak ze zahraničí), avšak, musíme si tak trochu dávat pozor.


Vyskytují se i další otázky, jak například nepotvrzené zprávy, že policie možná zatkla nesprávného muže, že policie nařídila mistním lidem, aby mlčeli, a že policie vymazávala videozáznamy zatčení z mobilů místních lidí. Tato tvrzení by měla být také vyšetřována.

I když je v úřadě českého Veřejného ochránce práv (ombudsmana) stále ještě mnoho dobrých lidí, šéf tohoto úřadu, Stanislav Křeček, je nechvalně proslulý svými rasistickými tirádami proti Romům. Několik příkladů:

Křeček také nechvalně proslul svými extremistickými protimuslimskými výroky, mimochodem...

Křeček také, jehož titul je doslova Veřejný ochránce práv, otevřeně prohlásil, že není přesvědčen, že by jeho úřad měl hájit lidská práva. Zní to jako špatný vtip. Bohužel je to realita.



