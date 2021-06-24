Andrew Stroehlein: Pozoruhodná čtvrteční tisková konference

24. 6. 2021

Pozoruhodná dnešní tisková konference regionální Policie ČR. Nedokázali určit, kde Tomáš zkolaboval, ani po opakovaných otázkách novinářů. Předtím policie tvrdila, že zkolaboval až v sanitce. "Kromě toho, ve srovnání s předchozími tvrzeními policie, že pan Tomáš zemřel v sanitce, policie nyní tvrdí, že zemřel až v nemocnici."

Takové rozpory jen zdůrazňují, že je zapotřebí nezávislého vyšetřování.





Další tweety:

Komisařka české vlády pro lidská práva Helena Válková zdůrazňuje, že veřejnost potřebuje "objektivní, plně důkazy podložené informace o příčinách, průběhu a následcích tohoto nešťastného incidentu co nejdříve."


Generální inspektor bezpečnostních jednotek přidal svůj hlas k institucím, které vytvořily kruhovou obranu a hájí policii. Avšak Komisařka české vlády pro lidská práva Helena Válková požaduje objektivní vyšetřování:

Bohužel tyto tweety přilákaly mnoho trollů, kteří se snaží zneužívat mých odpovědí k šíření lží a nenávist. Mnozí - stejně jako Policie ČR - se snaží zostuzovat toho mrtvého člověka a naznačovat (nebo to říkají otevřeně) že si zasloužil zemřit. Už jsem jich docela dost zablokoval.
 


