Andrew Stroehlein: Pozoruhodná čtvrteční tisková konference

Komisařka české vlády pro lidská práva Helena Válková zdůrazňuje, že veřejnost potřebuje "objektivní, plně důkazy podložené informace o příčinách, průběhu a následcích tohoto nešťastného incidentu co nejdříve."



Czech Government Human Rights Commissioner Helena Válková says the public need, "objective, substantiated information about the causes, course and consequences of this unfortunate incident as soon as possible". 👍 pic.twitter.com/PNx0yR2izE

Generální inspektor bezpečnostních jednotek přidal svůj hlas k institucím, které vytvořily kruhovou obranu a hájí policii. Avšak Komisařka české vlády pro lidská práva Helena Válková požaduje objektivní vyšetřování:

8⃣ Czech Inspector-General of the Security Forces adds its voice to Czech institutions closing ranks to defend police: https://t.co/09tdRR5MzU But: 9⃣ Czech Government Human Rights Commissioner Helena Válková has called for an objective investigation: https://t.co/2kibnpkkB0 pic.twitter.com/IPXgFFAMuq

Sadly, this thread has attracted many trolls trying to use my replies to spread lies and hate. Many - just like the Czech police - are trying to vilify the dead man & imply (or outright say) that he deserved to die.



I've blocked quite a few of them already.