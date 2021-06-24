Andrew Stroehlein: Pozoruhodná čtvrteční tisková konference
24. 6. 2021
🔟 Extraordinary press briefing by regional Czech police today...— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 24, 2021
They failed to specify where Tomáš collapsed, even after repeated questions by journalists.
Previously, police had insisted Tomáš did not collapse until he was inside the ambulance. https://t.co/OkTASHFPn3 pic.twitter.com/g1BOnrAt9Z
Další tweety:
Czech Government Human Rights Commissioner Helena Válková says the public need, "objective, substantiated information about the causes, course and consequences of this unfortunate incident as soon as possible".— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 24, 2021
👍 pic.twitter.com/PNx0yR2izE
8⃣ Czech Inspector-General of the Security Forces adds its voice to Czech institutions closing ranks to defend police: https://t.co/09tdRR5MzU— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 24, 2021
But:
9⃣ Czech Government Human Rights Commissioner Helena Válková has called for an objective investigation: https://t.co/2kibnpkkB0 pic.twitter.com/IPXgFFAMuq
Bohužel tyto tweety přilákaly mnoho trollů, kteří se snaží zneužívat mých odpovědí k šíření lží a nenávist. Mnozí - stejně jako Policie ČR - se snaží zostuzovat toho mrtvého člověka a naznačovat (nebo to říkají otevřeně) že si zasloužil zemřit. Už jsem jich docela dost zablokoval.
Sadly, this thread has attracted many trolls trying to use my replies to spread lies and hate. Many - just like the Czech police - are trying to vilify the dead man & imply (or outright say) that he deserved to die.— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 24, 2021
I've blocked quite a few of them already.
