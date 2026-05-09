Izrael dál vraždí civilisty

9. 5. 2026

čas čtení 5 minut

Izrael dnes v Salsakiyehu v jižním Libanonu vyvraždil celou rodinu.13 civilistů bylo zavražděno v tom samém domě, kde se schovali před izraelskými bombami.Děti. Ženy. Muži. Všichni byli povražděni. Tohle není „příměří“. Israel just wiped out an entire family today in Salsakiyeh, South Lebanon.



13 civilians murdered inside the same house where they had taken refuge from Israeli bombs.



Children. Women. Men. All massacred.



This is not a “ceasefire.”



It is the systematic slaughter of civilians. pic.twitter.com/UNG2XI3O92 — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 9, 2026 Izrael dnes v Saksakiyehu v jižním Libanonu zabil Maryam. Byly jí teprve 2 roky.



Zabili i její matku – 24letou Janu. Malé dítě a jeho matka.To je výsledek izraelských bomb.To jsou lidé, které zabíjejí. Israel killed Maryam today in Saksakiyeh, South Lebanon.



She was only 2 years old.



They killed her mother too — Jana, 24 years old.



A baby and her mother.



This is what Israel’s bombs do.

This is who they kill. pic.twitter.com/xvzzCn34rT — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 9, 2026







Izraelské letecké údery v jižním Libanonu si v sobotu vyžádaly nejméně 19 obětí. Záchranáři po útocích prohledávají trosky v naději, že najdou přeživší. Izrael vydal v několika oblastech příkazy k nucenému vysídlení.

Israeli air strikes across southern Lebanon have killed at least 19 people on Saturday. Rescuers search rubble for survivors after strikes.



Israel has issued forced displacement notices across several areas. pic.twitter.com/RcB98LiMO3 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 9, 2026

Pojem „terorismus“ se dnes používá pouze v souvislosti s nevládními skupinami, zatímco o vládách, které útočí na civilisty, se hovoří jako o pachatelích „válečných zločinů“ nebo násilného potlačování. Mezi těmito dvěma pojmy často neexistuje téměř žádný rozdíl.

The term "terrorism" these days is applied only to nongovernmental groups, while governments that target civilians are said to commit "war crimes" or violent repression. Often there is little or no distinction between the two. https://t.co/lpJk0DXgqn — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) May 9, 2026

Izraelský dron pronásledoval a zasáhl muže na skútru, který jel se svou dvanáctiletou dcerou, přičemž otec přišel o život. Zraněná holčička utíkala, ale dron ji pronásledoval a zasáhl ji znovu. Svým zraněním podlehla.

Israeli drone chased and struck a man on a scooter with his 12 year old daughter, killing the father. The little girl ran, wounded, ran and was hunted by the drone and struck again. She has succumbed to her wounds. https://t.co/ZSBbHcI5uE — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) May 9, 2026



Obyvatelé jižního Libanonu uvádějí, že izraelský letecký úder zasáhl dům, v němž po varováních k evakuaci našly útočiště rodiny z Nabatiehu; při útoku zahynulo pět lidí a dalších pět bylo zraněno.

Residents in southern Lebanon say an Israeli air strike hit a house where families from Nabatieh had sought refuge after evacuation warnings, killing five people and wounding five others.



Local officials report the town was largely emptied following an Israeli threat, but… pic.twitter.com/qzkmYTolTH — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 9, 2026

Al Jazeera uvádí, že za posledních 24 hodin zahynulo v Libanonu při izraelských útocích 50 lidí. Příměří trvá již třetí týden.



Lidé se vrátili do svých domovů. Mysleli si, že boje skončily. Nyní umírají ve stejných městech, do nichž se vrátili, aby je znovu vybudovali.

Al Jazeera reports that 50 people have been killed in Lebanon in the past 24 hours by Israeli attacks. The ceasefire is in its third week



People returned to their homes. Thought the fighting was over. Now they're dying in the same towns they came back to rebuild



Lebanon is… pic.twitter.com/ffs3DMpoHG — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) May 9, 2026





Reportér Al Jazeery @TareqAzzom podává zprávu z uprchlického tábora Al-Shati, kde rodiny prohledávají trosky po nočních izraelských leteckých útocích, k nimž došlo navzdory příměří. Obyvatelé popsali tyto útoky jako porušení příměří a uvedli, že přišli o přístřeší, svůj majetek i o jediná místa, kde ještě mohli zůstat.

Al Jazeera’s @TareqAzzom reports from Al-Shati Refugee Camp, where families search through the rubble after overnight Israeli airstrikes despite a ceasefire.



Residents described the attacks as a breach of the truce, saying they lost shelter, belongings and the only places they… pic.twitter.com/96qMsrT7NW — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 9, 2026



Izraelští osadníci pod ochranou izraelské armády právě v tuto chvíli útočí na křesťanskou vesnici Taybeh a vesnici Dayr Jarir na Západním břehu.

BREAKING: Israeli settlers under the protection of the Israeli army are attacking the Christian village of Taybeh and the village of Dayr Jarir in the West Bank right now.https://t.co/QiOAbofNdn pic.twitter.com/rAObPO6NKm — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) May 9, 2026

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