Izrael dál vraždí civilisty

9. 5. 2026

čas čtení 5 minut
Izrael dnes v Salsakiyehu v jižním Libanonu vyvraždil celou rodinu.13 civilistů bylo zavražděno v tom samém domě, kde se schovali před izraelskými bombami.Děti. Ženy. Muži. Všichni byli povražděni. Tohle není „příměří“.
Izrael dnes v Saksakiyehu v jižním Libanonu zabil Maryam. Byly jí teprve 2 roky.

Zabili i její matku – 24letou Janu. Malé dítě a jeho matka.To je výsledek izraelských bomb.To jsou lidé, které zabíjejí.




Izraelské letecké údery v jižním Libanonu si v sobotu vyžádaly nejméně 19 obětí. Záchranáři po útocích prohledávají trosky v naději, že najdou přeživší.  Izrael vydal v několika oblastech příkazy k nucenému vysídlení.  

Pojem „terorismus“ se dnes používá pouze v souvislosti s nevládními skupinami, zatímco o vládách, které útočí na civilisty, se hovoří jako o pachatelích „válečných zločinů“ nebo násilného potlačování. Mezi těmito dvěma pojmy často neexistuje téměř žádný rozdíl.

Izraelský dron pronásledoval a zasáhl muže na skútru, který jel se svou dvanáctiletou dcerou, přičemž otec přišel o život. Zraněná holčička utíkala, ale dron ji pronásledoval a zasáhl ji znovu. Svým zraněním podlehla.


Obyvatelé jižního Libanonu uvádějí, že izraelský letecký úder zasáhl dům, v němž po varováních k evakuaci našly útočiště rodiny z Nabatiehu; při útoku zahynulo pět lidí a dalších pět bylo zraněno.

Al Jazeera uvádí, že za posledních 24 hodin zahynulo v Libanonu při izraelských útocích 50 lidí. Příměří trvá již třetí týden.

Lidé se vrátili do svých domovů. Mysleli si, že boje skončily. Nyní umírají ve stejných městech, do nichž se vrátili, aby je znovu vybudovali.


Reportér Al Jazeery @TareqAzzom podává zprávu z uprchlického tábora Al-Shati, kde rodiny prohledávají trosky po nočních izraelských leteckých útocích, k nimž došlo navzdory příměří. Obyvatelé popsali tyto útoky jako porušení příměří a uvedli, že přišli o přístřeší, svůj majetek i o jediná místa, kde ještě mohli zůstat.


Izraelští osadníci pod ochranou izraelské armády právě v tuto chvíli útočí na křesťanskou vesnici Taybeh a vesnici Dayr Jarir na Západním břehu.

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